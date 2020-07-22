Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

9 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dover, NH

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Dover offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexib... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
184 Washington St
184 Washington St, Dover, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,385
NEWLY RENOVATED ONE BEDROOM NEAR DOWNTOWN - Property Id: 308181 Must see newly renovated apartment on two floors in historic New England property in Dover, NH. Full size kitchen with large living room with bright bay window.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
93 Henry Law Avenue Unit 123
93 Henry Law Ave, Dover, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,300
448 sqft
93 Henry Law Avenue Unit 123 Available 08/07/20 Completely furnished 1 BR condo...all utilities included! - Nothing to do but bring your clothes and call the cable company! Wonderfully decorated and updated first floor condo unit.

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
17 Portland Avenue
17 Portland Avenue, Dover, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,275
700 sqft
Light and bright, one bedroom with tons of character! You'll enjoy the statement fireplace (candles only) in both the living room and bedroom.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
90 Fleet St #3-1
90 Fleet St, Portsmouth, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,500
380 sqft
One Bedroom Condo Right in the Heart of Downtown - Dream of living in downtown Portsmouth? Now's your chance! This one bedroom condo overlooks Market St and all its restaurants and shops. The flooring and counter tops provide an updated look.

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
10 Merrimac Street
10 Merrimack Street, Portsmouth, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,375
850 sqft
Walk to Downtown from this spacious apartment! Located on the 3rd floor, this unit features a large living room, bedroom and kitchen, with tons of natural light. Lots of closet space, too!! HEAT & HOT WATER INCLUDED.One off street parking space.

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
140 Penhallow Street
140 Penhallow St, Portsmouth, NH
1 Bedroom
$3,950
775 sqft
Two Story Penthouse In "The Residences at Chamfered Corner" that is available immediately. Chamfered Corner is a 4 unit newly renovated apartment building in historic downtown Portsmouth.

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
74 Glengarry Drive
74 Glengarry Dr, Rockingham County, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,450
784 sqft
Available immediately lovely townhouse condominium in desirable Glengarry. Open concept with cathedral ceiling, wood floors slider to large deck overlooking treed common area.

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
108 Spring Street
108 Spring Street, Portsmouth, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,585
900 sqft
108 Spring Street ~ Less than one mile walk to downtown Portmouth Market Square. This one bedroom apartment is light and bright. Located in a four apartment home that is quiet, well maintained and peaceful.

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
80 Fleet Street
80 Fleet St, Portsmouth, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,800
490 sqft
Call/text Cathy at 603-809-3669 for more information. Great rental unit fully furnished right down to the dishes, pots and pans, bedding and modern furniture available immediately.
City Guide for Dover, NH

"There'll be bluebirds over / The white cliffs of Dover, / Tomorrow, just you wait and see." (- Walter Kent and Nat Burton, "The White Cliffs of Dover")

With a population of just over 30,000, Dover is the largest city in the Seacoast region of New Hampshire. Known for its cool summers and snowy winters, it's also known as one of the oldest permanent settlements in the United States. It's nearly 500 years old. The city is stable and economically solvent. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Dover, NH

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Dover offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Dover, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

