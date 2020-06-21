All apartments in Omaha
3129 California St
3129 California St

3129 California Street · (402) 680-1010
Location

3129 California Street, Omaha, NE 68131
Gifford Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3129 California St · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1406 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Beautiful Furnished 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Town Home!!! - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home located right off of Cuming St. Easy access to the interstate within minutes away from Down Town. This spacious town home has been fully updated throughout. Kitchen has all Stainless Steel Appliances with a nice sized pantry. Living room is on the second floor with a balcony, the 2 bedrooms are located on the third floor. Has a spacious roof top deck great for any family / friends gathering. Washer and Dryer are included along with the furniture. If you would like to rent without furniture monthly rent would be $1,595 a month.

--------FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS---------

HOW CAN I SET UP A SHOWINGS/TOUR(S)?

Property tours are conducted by appointment, available M-F from 9:30am-4:30pm. If you would like to schedule an appointment with an agent please contact us directly at 402-680-1010 and we will be glad to assist you!

WHAT UTILITIES AM I RESPONSIBLE FOR?

Residents are responsible for all OPPD and MUD services.

IS SECTION 8 OR GENERAL ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS ACCEPTED?

Unfortunately, we are not accepted for participation in rental assistance programs.

IS RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED?

Yes, but we make it easy for you! A General Liability insurance policy will be automatically billed at a rate of $9.50 with a $3.00 administration fee unless proof of renters insurance is provided.

ARE PETS ACCEPTED? WHAT ARE THE PET POLICIES?

I’m sorry, pets are not accepted at this property.

HOW DO I APPLY & WHAT ARE YOUR APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS?

If you would like to apply for this home an application must be filled out online for all household members 18 and older, along with proof of income (2 recent pay-stubs) Pay-stubs must be submitted at the time application is submitted. If pay-stubs or other proof of income is not provided within 24 hours of submitting your application it will be canceled and we will move on to other applications. COMPLETE applications will be processed in the order from which they are received.
Once your application is processed, if approved you will have 24 hours to put down the deposit. If the security deposit is not received within 24 hours your application will be canceled and we will move on to other applicants.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5828494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3129 California St have any available units?
3129 California St has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 3129 California St have?
Some of 3129 California St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3129 California St currently offering any rent specials?
3129 California St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3129 California St pet-friendly?
No, 3129 California St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Omaha.
Does 3129 California St offer parking?
Yes, 3129 California St does offer parking.
Does 3129 California St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3129 California St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3129 California St have a pool?
No, 3129 California St does not have a pool.
Does 3129 California St have accessible units?
No, 3129 California St does not have accessible units.
Does 3129 California St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3129 California St does not have units with dishwashers.
