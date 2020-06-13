/
Last updated June 13 2020
195 Apartments for rent in Ralston, NE
1 Unit Available
5402 S 76th Street
5402 South 76th Street, Ralston, NE
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1832 sqft
5402 S 76th Street Available 06/15/20 Wonderful Brick Bungalow - Wonderful 1.5 story brick bungalow. Neutral paint throughout, beautifully refurbished wood floors, original glass doorknobs and light fixtures.
1 Unit Available
4732 South 77th Avenue, Apt. 4
4732 South 77th Avenue, Ralston, NE
2 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
Nicely updated 2 bedroom apartment in Ralston - close to 72nd and L, with great interstate access. Secured interior entry and off street parking. Rent is $795 per month. Tenant is responsible for all utilities except hot water.
1 Unit Available
7766 Lakeview St
7766 Lakeview Street, Ralston, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1786 sqft
Available 05/10/20 Ralston Area!! - Property Id: 243367 We do not accept applications from Turbo Tenant. Please use our website redkeyomaha.com We will start showing this property on March 16th, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Ralston
4 Units Available
Shadow Ridge Apartments
8500 Granville Pkwy, La Vista, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$709
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$824
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Ridge Apartments in La Vista. View photos, descriptions and more!
22 Units Available
Alpine Village Apartments
7100 S 86th St, La Vista, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$730
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
979 sqft
Spacious floor plans with full kitchens, tons of storage and 10-foot long private balconies. Community has a 24-hour full fitness center, parking garages and swimming pool.
10 Units Available
Cimarron Hills
9670 Berry Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$765
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
900 sqft
Close to Johnny Goodman Golf Course and I-80. Units feature air conditioning, custom cabinetry and dishwasher. Community includes dog park, fitness center and on-site laundry.
10 Units Available
Inwood Village
8222 S 87th St, La Vista, NE
1 Bedroom
$660
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
880 sqft
Well-maintained apartments in a quiet community, close to major local employers. Furnished units have garbage disposals, bathtubs and extra storage. Garage, hot tub and swimming pool. Cats and dogs allowed.
Mockingbird Hills
9 Units Available
Harrisburg Apartments
9424 Holmes Plz, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$715
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
1080 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with well-equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, and more. The friendly community features a top-quality fitness center, plus two pools and a clubhouse. Mockingbird Hills Park is a few minutes away.
36 Units Available
Park 120 at Oak Hills
11801 S Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$882
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1470 sqft
The perfect mix.\nVibrant community and relaxed living.\nPark120 Oak Hills apartments strive to bring you the perfect mix of relaxing luxury apartment living and vibrant, social community features.
6 Units Available
The Inverness Apartments
8220 S 87th St, La Vista, NE
1 Bedroom
$760
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$855
1046 sqft
Prime La Vista location close to the Offutt Air Force Base and 84th Street restaurants and shopping. Huge living spaces with walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Furnished units available. Community is pet-friendly.
7 Units Available
Briarwood by Broadmoor
9434 U Ct, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$770
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1021 sqft
Briarwood by Broadmoor offers unbeatable location and incredible value. Our studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes will make you feel at home.
2 Units Available
Willow Park by Broadmoor
9605 Park Dr, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$755
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
942 sqft
Nestled along Johnny Goodman Golf Course, Willow Park by Broadmoor offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments that will delight anyone on a budget. Within each apartment home, enjoy the luxuries of ample storage and large walk-in closets.
Westgate
14 Units Available
Ontario Place
7325 Ontario St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$970
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1358 sqft
Our spacious, floor plans and state-of-the-art amenities provide residents with the gold standard of modern apartment living.
Results within 5 miles of Ralston
41 Units Available
Axis
10532 South 97th Street, Papillion, NE
Studio
$825
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1195 sqft
At the end of the day, come home to Axis in Papillion, Nebraska. We’re peacefully tucked away, but with easy access to Downtown Omaha, Papillion Landing, Papio Trail, and local restaurants and boutique shops.
31 Units Available
The Apartments at Lux 96
1341 West 6th Street, Papillion, NE
1 Bedroom
$925
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1345 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of Papillion. With spacious apartment homes and high-end finishes, you will finally feel like you are home.
Northwest Bellevue
8 Units Available
Southwinds Apartments
4732 Virginia St, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$787
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
990 sqft
Welcome to Southwinds, your new home! Quiet and friendly community with 1 and 2 bedrooms conveniently located near Bellevue Offutt AFB.
17 Units Available
Lionshead Apartments
1414 N 108th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$645
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
969 sqft
Great location close to I-680, West Dodge Road and Maple Street. Community boasts a 24-hour mega fitness center, swimming pool and private movie theater. Units have fireplaces and washer/dryer connections.
Blackstone
4 Units Available
Blackstone Union
401 South 41st Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$905
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,085
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Blackstone Union in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
3 Units Available
Centerline
7007 Oak Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The definition of accessible luxury, Centerline Apartments in Omaha, Nebraska offers a unique blend of residential comforts and urban amenities.
Northwest Bellevue
38 Units Available
The Landings Apartments
10215 Cape Cod Lndg, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$879
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near highways 370 and 75. Easy access to Offutt Air Force Base and the university. On-site dog park, fitness center and resort-style pool. Large closets, efficient appliances and wood-style plank flooring in each home.
19 Units Available
Camelot Village Apartments
2344 N 92nd Ave, Omaha, NE
Studio
$675
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$700
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
884 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with spacious closets and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy access to the on-site fitness center and pool. Minutes from I-680. Close to dining and nightlife in downtown Omaha.
21 Units Available
Embassy Park Apartments
9045 Burt St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$840
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1034 sqft
Luxury apartments in an elevator building close to I-680, Westroads Mall and restaurants. Underground parking garage, 24-hour gym and tennis court. Units feature huge walk-in closets and laundry.
7 Units Available
Thomasville by Broadmoor
5820 S 99th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$795
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1075 sqft
Thomasville by Broadmoor invites you to live your life with amazing on site amenities, buzzing social life and incredible value.
Paddock Road
9 Units Available
Latvian Village
3002 Paddock Rd, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$865
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, natural setting close to dining and shopping. Near recreation at Rockbrook Park. Units feature laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. Community offers dog park, garage, pool, lobby, on-site laundry, and courtyard. Close to I-80.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Ralston rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,220.
Some of the colleges located in the Ralston area include Iowa Western Community College, Clarkson College, Creighton University, Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health, and Midland University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ralston from include Omaha, Lincoln, Bellevue, Council Bluffs, and La Vista.