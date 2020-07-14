1415 At The Yard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel bathtub granite counters ice maker oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access package receiving pet friendly accessible 24hr maintenance coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments guest suite key fob access new construction online portal smoke-free community

The search is over. Welcome home to 1415 @ The Yard - THE premier luxury apartment community in downtown Omaha, Nebraska. The Yard apartments are conveniently located in the heart of North Downtown's Stadium District, where sophistication and style meet. Living at The Yard puts you within blocks of the finest dining, shopping, and entertainment in Omaha. The Yard provides its residents a wide selection of pet-friendly studio, one, and two-bedroom homes in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods of Omaha. Take pleasure in your fully integrated smart home, chef-inspired kitchen, high-end wood style flooring, huge closets, and much more. You deserve the best, and 1415@The Yard delivers!



You have good taste. You like space and crave convenience but can't seem to find the right combination. Look no further than 1415 @ The Yard. Relax and unwind at our resort-style outdoor skyline deck complete with gas grills, outdoor TVs and a gas fire pit.