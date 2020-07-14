All apartments in Omaha
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM

1415 At The Yard

1415 Cuming Street · (669) 900-6950
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Omaha
Location

1415 Cuming Street, Omaha, NE 68102
North Downtown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 416 · Avail. now

$1,082

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Unit 212 · Avail. now

$1,157

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 757 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 513 · Avail. now

$1,301

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Unit 226 · Avail. now

$1,305

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Unit 228 · Avail. now

$1,315

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1415 At The Yard.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
bathtub
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
pet friendly
accessible
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
dog grooming area
e-payments
guest suite
key fob access
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
The search is over. Welcome home to 1415 @ The Yard - THE premier luxury apartment community in downtown Omaha, Nebraska. The Yard apartments are conveniently located in the heart of North Downtown's Stadium District, where sophistication and style meet. Living at The Yard puts you within blocks of the finest dining, shopping, and entertainment in Omaha. The Yard provides its residents a wide selection of pet-friendly studio, one, and two-bedroom homes in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods of Omaha. Take pleasure in your fully integrated smart home, chef-inspired kitchen, high-end wood style flooring, huge closets, and much more. You deserve the best, and 1415@The Yard delivers!

You have good taste. You like space and crave convenience but can't seem to find the right combination. Look no further than 1415 @ The Yard. Relax and unwind at our resort-style outdoor skyline deck complete with gas grills, outdoor TVs and a gas fire pit.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 for the 1st applicant, and $15 for any additional applicants 18 years and older
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $100 administration fee
Additional: $7.75 property protect, Resident doesn't need to sign up for renters insurance.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 1
rent: $25
restrictions: 65lbs weight limit. Call for details on our breed restrictions
Parking Details: We offer exterior and interior parking options. Covered lot. Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 At The Yard have any available units?
1415 At The Yard has 7 units available starting at $1,082 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 1415 At The Yard have?
Some of 1415 At The Yard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 At The Yard currently offering any rent specials?
1415 At The Yard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 At The Yard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1415 At The Yard is pet friendly.
Does 1415 At The Yard offer parking?
Yes, 1415 At The Yard offers parking.
Does 1415 At The Yard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1415 At The Yard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 At The Yard have a pool?
No, 1415 At The Yard does not have a pool.
Does 1415 At The Yard have accessible units?
Yes, 1415 At The Yard has accessible units.
Does 1415 At The Yard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1415 At The Yard has units with dishwashers.
