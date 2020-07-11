All apartments in Omaha
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Fox Valley

3920 N 104th Ct · (916) 633-7460
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3920 N 104th Ct, Omaha, NE 68134
Northwest Omaha

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3930-304 · Avail. Aug 16

$675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

Unit 25-303 · Avail. Oct 7

$675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

Unit 3930-206 · Avail. Oct 4

$675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3960-104 · Avail. Oct 7

$765

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

Unit 3960-204 · Avail. Aug 24

$765

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

Unit 3940-202 · Avail. Aug 15

$765

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fox Valley.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Welcome to Fox Valley Apartments, the perfect combination of convenience and comfort! You’ll find these rentals in Omaha, NE to offer contemporary one, two and three bedroom homes that feature spacious living rooms with designated dining areas, cozy bedrooms with large walk-in closets, bedrooms with attached baths, and private balconies and patios. Kitchens in every Fox Valley Apartments home are fully equipped and complete with dishwasher, refrigerator, and garbage disposal to make your life a little easier. Just steps from your door, you’ll find an array of amenities and conveniences. You can take a summer dip to escape the heat at the pool, or bring the kids to the playground for some outdoor fun—life at Fox Valley Apartments was designed for your escape. Your new address puts everything within easy access; the entire city is within your reach!

With Fox Valley’s central and prime location, there’s an array of shopping, dining, and entertainment nearby your Fox Valley apartment home

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $350
Additional: $9.75 Building Maintenance Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Call for details.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Fox Valley have any available units?
Fox Valley has 14 units available starting at $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does Fox Valley have?
Some of Fox Valley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fox Valley currently offering any rent specials?
Fox Valley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fox Valley pet-friendly?
Yes, Fox Valley is pet friendly.
Does Fox Valley offer parking?
Yes, Fox Valley offers parking.
Does Fox Valley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fox Valley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fox Valley have a pool?
Yes, Fox Valley has a pool.
Does Fox Valley have accessible units?
Yes, Fox Valley has accessible units.
Does Fox Valley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fox Valley has units with dishwashers.

