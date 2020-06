Amenities

extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities

* 14-Plex; Just Great! One of a kind apartment!!! Includes High Efficiency Window Air Unit. You’ll be amazed at how charming this apt is. Outstanding woodwork and unique layout; The wood work is original and in pristine condition, All one person needs! Attractive and clean. Very large closet for extra storage. Just right.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/2419-f-st-2 ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.