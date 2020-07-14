All apartments in Omaha
Find more places like Greenhouse.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Omaha, NE
/
Greenhouse
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:45 PM

Greenhouse

900 Farnam St · (402) 687-3948
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Omaha
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

900 Farnam St, Omaha, NE 68102
Heartland Park of America

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-111 · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 1-213 · Avail. now

$905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 1-512 · Avail. Aug 8

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-301 · Avail. now

$1,930

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Greenhouse.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
garage
parking
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
Welcome to The Greenhouse, the premier apartments in Omaha, Nebraska! Our apartment community features a selection of contemporary homes set within a historic address in the heart of Downtown Omaha. Featuring unbelievable one and two-bedroom apartments with gorgeous skyline views of the city, The Greenhouse is the definition of luxurious urban living. Kick back and relax in your apartment home where youll find unique layouts, spacious living/entertainment areas, fully-equipped kitchens with updated appliances, in-home washers and dryers, and much more. Steps from your apartment, youll find endless opportunities for dining, entertainment, and recreation. Don't hesitate to book a tour with The Greenhouse today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20.00

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Greenhouse have any available units?
Greenhouse has 7 units available starting at $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does Greenhouse have?
Some of Greenhouse's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Greenhouse currently offering any rent specials?
Greenhouse is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Greenhouse pet-friendly?
Yes, Greenhouse is pet friendly.
Does Greenhouse offer parking?
Yes, Greenhouse offers parking.
Does Greenhouse have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Greenhouse offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Greenhouse have a pool?
No, Greenhouse does not have a pool.
Does Greenhouse have accessible units?
No, Greenhouse does not have accessible units.
Does Greenhouse have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Greenhouse has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Greenhouse?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wycliffe by Broadmoor
15202 Wycliffe Dr
Omaha, NE 68154
Willow Park by Broadmoor
9605 Park Dr
Omaha, NE 68127
Midtown Crossing
233 S 33rd Street
Omaha, NE 68131
Bristol Square Apartments
3110 N 97th St
Omaha, NE 68134
Broadmoor Hills by Broadmoor
18510 Capitol Court
Omaha, NE 68022
Lofts at 15th
801 S 15th St
Omaha, NE 68108
The Mayfair
1119 Howard Street
Omaha, NE 68102
The Biltmore
11525 Decatur Plz
Omaha, NE 68154

Similar Pages

Omaha 1 BedroomsOmaha 2 Bedrooms
Omaha Apartments with ParkingOmaha Pet Friendly Places
Omaha Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lincoln, NEBellevue, NECouncil Bluffs, IA
La Vista, NEPapillion, NEFremont, NE
Gretna, NEBlair, NEPlattsmouth, NE

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest OmahaMaple VillageAksarben Elmwood Park
Columbus ParkOld MarketWestgate
Downtown OmahaBlackstone

Apartments Near Colleges

Clarkson CollegeCreighton University
Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied HealthUniversity of Nebraska at Omaha
University of Nebraska Medical Center
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity