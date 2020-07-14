Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed garage parking 24hr gym 24hr maintenance

Welcome to The Greenhouse, the premier apartments in Omaha, Nebraska! Our apartment community features a selection of contemporary homes set within a historic address in the heart of Downtown Omaha. Featuring unbelievable one and two-bedroom apartments with gorgeous skyline views of the city, The Greenhouse is the definition of luxurious urban living. Kick back and relax in your apartment home where youll find unique layouts, spacious living/entertainment areas, fully-equipped kitchens with updated appliances, in-home washers and dryers, and much more. Steps from your apartment, youll find endless opportunities for dining, entertainment, and recreation. Don't hesitate to book a tour with The Greenhouse today!