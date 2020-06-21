All apartments in Lincoln
7221 OLD POST ROAD #14.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

7221 OLD POST ROAD #14

7221 Oldpost Road · (402) 489-2333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7221 Oldpost Road, Lincoln, NE 68506

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7221 OLD POST ROAD #14 · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 986 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Two-Bedroom Two-Bath Townhouse - This spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath town-home comes with refrigerator, range, dishwasher, disposal, 1 stall attached garage included with this unit near Holmes Park. Tenants are responsible for electric, gas, and trash utility bills. Rent is $995.00/month & security deposit is same as rent. NO Pets, NO Smoking, NO LHA/Section 8 please!

Contact Eden Management Services today to schedule a tour of the unit!

Phone: (402)489-2333
Office Hours: Monday - Friday 9 am - 5 pm

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5818166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7221 OLD POST ROAD #14 have any available units?
7221 OLD POST ROAD #14 has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lincoln, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lincoln Rent Report.
What amenities does 7221 OLD POST ROAD #14 have?
Some of 7221 OLD POST ROAD #14's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7221 OLD POST ROAD #14 currently offering any rent specials?
7221 OLD POST ROAD #14 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7221 OLD POST ROAD #14 pet-friendly?
No, 7221 OLD POST ROAD #14 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincoln.
Does 7221 OLD POST ROAD #14 offer parking?
Yes, 7221 OLD POST ROAD #14 does offer parking.
Does 7221 OLD POST ROAD #14 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7221 OLD POST ROAD #14 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7221 OLD POST ROAD #14 have a pool?
No, 7221 OLD POST ROAD #14 does not have a pool.
Does 7221 OLD POST ROAD #14 have accessible units?
No, 7221 OLD POST ROAD #14 does not have accessible units.
Does 7221 OLD POST ROAD #14 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7221 OLD POST ROAD #14 has units with dishwashers.

