Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge 24hr gym parking pool racquetball court 24hr maintenance garage tennis court internet access

Choose from four spacious floor plans, each with oversized windows, ceiling fans, huge balconies, and extra storage space. Enjoy the comfort of your Lincoln apartment with a warm fire in your fireplace or do your laundry anytime you want using in-unit washers and dryers. Each of our two-bedroom apartments are specially designed with roommates in mind, no bedrooms are next to each other. Don't let Brain Drain be your enemy. We are ready to help soothe the stress of school with a workout in our spacious 24-hour fitness center or a professionally instructed fitness class. Your apartment is also close to Target, Hy-Vee and the Capital City's newly renovated Gateway Mall.