Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage e-payments

The Sheyenne Terrace Townhomes offer spacious two, three, and four bedroom townhomes in West Fargo, ND. Bring your cat or dog, and fall in love with the great features such as laundry hookups and garages. All set in a residential neighborhood, Sheyenne Terrace is the perfect place to call home.



Spend more time doing the things you love! Spend less time doing pesky chores by taking advantage of the dishwasher, laundry hookups, and tons of storage space for all of your belongings to have a place. Private entrances are ideal for pet owners, while a garage will keep your vehicle sheltered from the elements.



Tucked into a residential neighborhood near Sheyenne Street, these West Fargo townhomes are right where you want to be. You don't have to go far to find dining and shopping options. Parks are scattered throughout the area providing great outdoor entertainment. You'll love being near elementary schools and so much more when you live at Sheyenne Terrace Townhomes!