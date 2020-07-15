All apartments in West Fargo
Sheyenne Terrace
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:50 AM

Sheyenne Terrace

830 1st St W · (833) 274-9928
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

830 1st St W, West Fargo, ND 58078

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 830 · Avail. now

$845

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sheyenne Terrace.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
e-payments
The Sheyenne Terrace Townhomes offer spacious two, three, and four bedroom townhomes in West Fargo, ND. Bring your cat or dog, and fall in love with the great features such as laundry hookups and garages. All set in a residential neighborhood, Sheyenne Terrace is the perfect place to call home.

Spend more time doing the things you love! Spend less time doing pesky chores by taking advantage of the dishwasher, laundry hookups, and tons of storage space for all of your belongings to have a place. Private entrances are ideal for pet owners, while a garage will keep your vehicle sheltered from the elements.

Tucked into a residential neighborhood near Sheyenne Street, these West Fargo townhomes are right where you want to be. You don't have to go far to find dining and shopping options. Parks are scattered throughout the area providing great outdoor entertainment. You'll love being near elementary schools and so much more when you live at Sheyenne Terrace Townhomes!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: $400-$500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 1
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $30/month
Cats
fee: $200
rent: $20/month
Parking Details: Reserved Parking, Single Cara Garage Included.
Storage Details: Interior Storage Room

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sheyenne Terrace have any available units?
Sheyenne Terrace has a unit available for $845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Sheyenne Terrace have?
Some of Sheyenne Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sheyenne Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Sheyenne Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sheyenne Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Sheyenne Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Sheyenne Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Sheyenne Terrace offers parking.
Does Sheyenne Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sheyenne Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sheyenne Terrace have a pool?
No, Sheyenne Terrace does not have a pool.
Does Sheyenne Terrace have accessible units?
No, Sheyenne Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Sheyenne Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sheyenne Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does Sheyenne Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sheyenne Terrace has units with air conditioning.
