1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:33 PM
47 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Fargo, ND
8 Units Available
West Lake Apartments
639 33rd Ave W, West Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$750
864 sqft
The West Lake Apartments in West Fargo offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes with a variety of floor plans. From the underground parking, to the fitness room, there's so much to love about the West Lake Apartment Community!
11 Units Available
Eagle Run Apartments
3415 5th St W, West Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$650
525 sqft
The Eagle Run Apartments offer a variety of cat-friendly, efficiency, one, and two bedroom apartments in a thriving neighborhood in West Fargo, ND. Each apartment has a selection of laundry and parking options.
10 Units Available
Parkwest Gardens
1150 2nd St E, West Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$610
650 sqft
The Parkwest Gardens offer spacious one, two, three, and four bedroom apartments in West Fargo, ND.
9 Units Available
Parkside Apartments
3240 9th St W, West Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$640
525 sqft
The Parkside Apartments in West Fargo, ND are the perfect combination of style and comfort. Tucked in a residential neighborhood, these cat friendly, efficiency, one and two bedroom apartments are a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of West Fargo
25 Units Available
Urban Plains
5280 28th Ave S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$825
823 sqft
The exceptional exteriors and incredible interiors at Urban Plains Apartments in Fargo, create a luxurious retreat from the hectic world.
Willow Park
18 Units Available
Westwood Estates
4720 16th Ave S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$580
688 sqft
The Westwood Estates Apartment Community in Fargo offers affordable one, two, and three bedroom apartments with features that will make you and your cat happy! Combine a great location with time saving amenities and you get Westwood Estates!
Willow Park
15 Units Available
Carlton Place
1501 48th St S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$560
600 sqft
The Carlton Place Apartments in Fargo offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom options with a variety of amenities in a convenient location.
Willow Park
8 Units Available
SUNWOOD Apartments
4701 17th Ave S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$660
628 sqft
The Sunwood Apartments have so much to offer if you're looking for the perfect Fargo apartment with everything you need! From a great, central location, to convenient amenities, there's something for everyone at Sunwood! There's a combination of
Village West
6 Units Available
France
901 42nd St S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$550
675 sqft
The France Apartments offer remodeled one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. From the great, central location to the affordable prices, the comfortable France Apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of West Fargo
Brunsdale
5 Units Available
Pacific Park I
2625 Pacific Drive South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$565
596 sqft
The Pacific Park I Apartments offer studio, one, and two bedroom apartments. Combining function and comfort, these affordable apartments include community laundry to make chores easier.
Brunsdale
6 Units Available
Long Island
2402 17th Street South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$570
780 sqft
The Long Island Apartments offer one and two bedroom apartments in Fargo with extra storage and garages for your vehicle. Appreciate the dishwasher and community laundry on chore day.
West Acres
17 Units Available
Flickertail I-VI
4002 18th Avenue Southwest, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$630
620 sqft
The Flickertail Apartments in Fargo, ND offer spacious and cat friendly efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with extra storage space and a garage.
West Acres
7 Units Available
Bayview
1810 42nd St S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$640
620 sqft
The Bayview Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes with large closets, garages, and more! Located in a residential neighborhood near Rabanus Park, these Fargo apartments are the perfect place to call home.
NDSU
10 Units Available
East Bridge
1951 Dakota Drive North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$800
675 sqft
The East Bridge Apartments are the perfect combination of style and convenience. Offering spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, these Fargo apartments near NDSU are perfect for any lifestyle.
$
Carl Ben
11 Units Available
Maplewood Bend Community
2211 11th Ave S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$545
725 sqft
The Maplewood Bend Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Fargo, ND. You'll love the convenient features such as community laundry and a variety of parking options that include garages and off street parking.
Anderson Park
6 Units Available
29 WEST
2836 41st Street South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$895
707 sqft
The luxurious 29 West Apartments in Fargo, ND have all the features you want to live in style. These brand new, one and two bedroom apartments have gorgeous interiors which include modern fixtures and tons of storage space.
West Acres
14 Units Available
Rosegate
1770 42nd St S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$630
740 sqft
The Rosegate Apartments in Fargo offer contemporary efficiency, one, and two bedroom apartments at the heart of a vibrant community. From extra storage to community laundry - there's something for everyone at Rosegate.
West Acres
11 Units Available
Westcourt
1820 40th St SW, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$675
965 sqft
The Westcourt Apartments in Fargo are the perfect combination of convenience and comfort. Offering a wide variety of floorplans, the one, two and three bedroom apartments are unique and full of character.
South High
7 Units Available
Southview Village
2420 20th Ave S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$630
775 sqft
The Southview Village Apartments feature beautiful, cat friendly apartments in South Fargo. Well stocked with tons of features, there's an apartment for everyone.
Brunsdale
11 Units Available
Summit Point
1724 Gold Drive, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$680
720 sqft
The Summit Point Apartments offer updated efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. There's so much to love about Summit Point.
Brunsdale
14 Units Available
Oak Court
1900 21st Avenue South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$565
600 sqft
The Oak Court Apartments offer cat friendly, one and two bedroom apartments in South Fargo. From the convenient location near Interstate 94 to the great amenities including garages and dishwashers.
Brunsdale
4 Units Available
Candlelight
2000 21st Ave S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$550
638 sqft
The Candlelight Apartments features cozy one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo. Combining function and comfort, these affordable apartments have large off street parking lots and garages are included with select apartments.
Southpointe
7 Units Available
Southgate
3315 17th St S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$590
560 sqft
The Southgate Apartments feature cat friendly, efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Fargo, ND.
West Acres
2 Units Available
Cedars 4
1741 42nd Street Southwest, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$720
700 sqft
The Cedars 4 Apartments offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. Combining comfort and convenience, Cedars 4 has the perfect home for any lifestyle.
