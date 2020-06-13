/
accessible apartments
37 Accessible Apartments for rent in West Fargo, ND
Parkside Apartments
3240 9th St W, West Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$640
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
The Parkside Apartments in West Fargo, ND are the perfect combination of style and comfort. Tucked in a residential neighborhood, these cat friendly, efficiency, one and two bedroom apartments are a great place to call home.
West Lake Apartments
639 33rd Ave W, West Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$750
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1521 sqft
The West Lake Apartments in West Fargo offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes with a variety of floor plans. From the underground parking, to the fitness room, there's so much to love about the West Lake Apartment Community!
Parkwest Gardens
1150 2nd St E, West Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$610
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$855
1150 sqft
The Parkwest Gardens offer spacious one, two, three, and four bedroom apartments in West Fargo, ND.
Prairie Park Apartments
1318 6th St E, West Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Prairie Park Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in West Fargo, ND. Combining convenience and comfort, the Prairie Park Apartments feature laundry options and paid heat to make the perfect home for you and your pet!
Eagle Run Apartments
3415 5th St W, West Fargo, ND
Studio
$530
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$640
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$685
823 sqft
The Eagle Run Apartments offer a variety of cat-friendly, efficiency, one, and two bedroom apartments in a thriving neighborhood in West Fargo, ND. Each apartment has a selection of laundry and parking options.
Results within 1 mile of West Fargo
Urban Plains
5280 28th Ave S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$695
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$825
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1299 sqft
The exceptional exteriors and incredible interiors at Urban Plains Apartments in Fargo, create a luxurious retreat from the hectic world.
Willow Park
Carlton Place
1501 48th St S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$560
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$560
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
881 sqft
The Carlton Place Apartments in Fargo offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom options with a variety of amenities in a convenient location.
Willow Park
SUNWOOD Apartments
4701 17th Ave S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$575
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$660
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
938 sqft
The Sunwood Apartments have so much to offer if you're looking for the perfect Fargo apartment with everything you need! From a great, central location, to convenient amenities, there's something for everyone at Sunwood! There's a combination of
Wolf Creek
5200 44th Ave S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$845
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The upscale one, two, and three bedroom floorplans offered at Wolf Creek Apartments feature modern fixtures and features such as wood laminate flooring and updated appliances.
Results within 5 miles of West Fargo
Anderson Park
29 WEST
2836 41st Street South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$895
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1170 sqft
The luxurious 29 West Apartments in Fargo, ND have all the features you want to live in style. These brand new, one and two bedroom apartments have gorgeous interiors which include modern fixtures and tons of storage space.
West Acres
Place One Apartments
1760 40th St SW #306 Fargo, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$590
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$610
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$830
1065 sqft
The Place One Apartments offer cat friendly, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes complete with a dishwasher, community laundry, and parking options.
West Acres
Pinehurst Apartments
1721 39th St SW, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$650
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Pinehurst Apartments are located in one of the most convenient neighborhoods in Fargo. Besides the great location, Pinehurst offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments with great features - perfect for any lifestyle.
West Acres
Danbury
1881 39th St SW, Fargo, ND
Studio
$570
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
945 sqft
The Danbury Apartments feature efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. In addition to the great location, the spacious floor plans include extra storage and other convenient amenities. Bring your cat, and call Danbury home!
West Acres
Flickertail I-VI
4002 18th Avenue Southwest, Fargo, ND
Studio
$520
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$630
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
920 sqft
The Flickertail Apartments in Fargo, ND offer spacious and cat friendly efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with extra storage space and a garage.
Stone Bridge
Flagstone Apartments
2651 36th Ave S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$715
936 sqft
The Flagstone Apartments in Fargo, ND offer a variety of one and two bedroom layouts, perfect for any lifestyle. In addition to a great South Fargo neighborhood, Flagstone also offers convenient features at a great value!
Village West
Bella Vista
825 42nd Street Southwest, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$595
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Bella Vista Apartments offers comfortable and affordable two and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND.
West Acres
Rosegate
1770 42nd St S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$500
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$630
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
960 sqft
The Rosegate Apartments in Fargo offer contemporary efficiency, one, and two bedroom apartments at the heart of a vibrant community. From extra storage to community laundry - there's something for everyone at Rosegate.
Brunsdale
Summit Point
1724 Gold Drive, Fargo, ND
Studio
$570
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$680
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
973 sqft
The Summit Point Apartments offer updated efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. There's so much to love about Summit Point.
Southpointe
Southgate
3315 17th St S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$530
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$590
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$615
887 sqft
The Southgate Apartments feature cat friendly, efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Fargo, ND.
West Acres
Westcourt
1820 40th St SW, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$675
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$620
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$800
1005 sqft
The Westcourt Apartments in Fargo are the perfect combination of convenience and comfort. Offering a wide variety of floorplans, the one, two and three bedroom apartments are unique and full of character.
NDSU
East Bridge
1951 Dakota Drive North, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$800
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
998 sqft
The East Bridge Apartments are the perfect combination of style and convenience. Offering spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, these Fargo apartments near NDSU are perfect for any lifestyle.
West Acres
Bayview
1810 42nd St S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$535
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$640
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
975 sqft
The Bayview Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes with large closets, garages, and more! Located in a residential neighborhood near Rabanus Park, these Fargo apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Southpointe
South Pointe
3201 22nd Street South, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$705
904 sqft
The South Pointe Apartments in Fargo have so much to offer! Combine convenient features like an elevator with fun amenities like an outdoor swimming pool, all set in a great South Fargo location, and you've got the perfect place to call home!
NDSU
Thunder Creek
1920 Dakota Drive, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$730
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
822 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Thunder Creek Apartments in Fargo, ND offer one and two bedroom apartments with all of the features you've been looking for.
