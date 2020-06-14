Apartment List
/
ND
/
west fargo
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:36 AM

18 Apartments for rent in West Fargo, ND with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to West Fargo renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
West Lake Apartments
639 33rd Ave W, West Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$750
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1521 sqft
The West Lake Apartments in West Fargo offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes with a variety of floor plans. From the underground parking, to the fitness room, there's so much to love about the West Lake Apartment Community!
Results within 1 mile of West Fargo
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
25 Units Available
Urban Plains
5280 28th Ave S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$695
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$825
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1299 sqft
The exceptional exteriors and incredible interiors at Urban Plains Apartments in Fargo, create a luxurious retreat from the hectic world.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Willow Park
15 Units Available
Carlton Place
1501 48th St S, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$560
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
881 sqft
The Carlton Place Apartments in Fargo offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom options with a variety of amenities in a convenient location.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Willow Park
8 Units Available
SUNWOOD Apartments
4701 17th Ave S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$575
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$660
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
938 sqft
The Sunwood Apartments have so much to offer if you're looking for the perfect Fargo apartment with everything you need! From a great, central location, to convenient amenities, there's something for everyone at Sunwood! There's a combination of
Results within 5 miles of West Fargo
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Anderson Park
6 Units Available
29 WEST
2836 41st Street South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$895
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1170 sqft
The luxurious 29 West Apartments in Fargo, ND have all the features you want to live in style. These brand new, one and two bedroom apartments have gorgeous interiors which include modern fixtures and tons of storage space.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
West Acres
11 Units Available
Westcourt
1820 40th St SW, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$675
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$620
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$800
1005 sqft
The Westcourt Apartments in Fargo are the perfect combination of convenience and comfort. Offering a wide variety of floorplans, the one, two and three bedroom apartments are unique and full of character.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
NDSU
10 Units Available
East Bridge
1951 Dakota Drive North, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$800
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
998 sqft
The East Bridge Apartments are the perfect combination of style and convenience. Offering spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, these Fargo apartments near NDSU are perfect for any lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Southpointe
8 Units Available
South Pointe
3201 22nd Street South, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$705
904 sqft
The South Pointe Apartments in Fargo have so much to offer! Combine convenient features like an elevator with fun amenities like an outdoor swimming pool, all set in a great South Fargo location, and you've got the perfect place to call home!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Stone Bridge
15 Units Available
Stonebridge Apartments
2510 36th Ave S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$615
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$715
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1082 sqft
The Stonebridge Apartments in Fargo have so many great features to offer at a great value! Besides a great location, these Fargo apartments have deluxe efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floorplans complete with a fitness center and underground
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Bluemont Lakes
6 Units Available
Chestnut Ridge
3161 32nd St S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$830
1044 sqft
The Chestnut Ridge Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. In addition to its great location near the interstate and Essentia Health, these affordable apartments are the perfect place for you and your cat to call home.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Prairiewood
1 Unit Available
Prairiewood Meadows
137 Prairiewood Dr S, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$730
988 sqft
The Prairiewood Meadows Apartments offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. Find amazing amenities like a fitness room and attached garages.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:09am
Downtown Fargo
1 Unit Available
1026 NP Avenue - 404
1026 Northern Pacific Avenue, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$925
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In 1929, construction started on The Union Storage & Transfer Cold Storage Warehouse and Armour Creamery buildings on NP Avenue. In 1938, the Great Depression ends.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 11:09am
Downtown Fargo
1 Unit Available
920 6th Ave North - 205
920 6th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$565
500 sqft
Finding Normal Apartments are a unique downtown property. Secured access and 16 digital cameras are just a small part of this gated community.
Results within 10 miles of West Fargo
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
17 Units Available
Terrace on the Green
1605 20th St S, Moorhead, MN
1 Bedroom
$590
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$660
777 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$830
950 sqft
The Terrace on the Green Apartments offer a variety of one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Moorhead, MN.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
5 Units Available
Carriage House
3412 Village Green Blvd, Moorhead, MN
1 Bedroom
$814
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
867 sqft
Retirement living in a friendly community with views of the Village Green Golf Course. Carpets, ceiling fans and dishwashers. Community garden, on-site laundry facilities, coffee bar and clubhouse. Just south of I-94.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Northport
2 Units Available
Betty Ann
320 30th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$660
875 sqft
The Betty Ann Apartments in Fargo, ND offer cat friendly, one and two bedroom apartments. Located on the north side of town, near parks and more, there's so much to love.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Northport
1 Unit Available
Forest Avenue
510 Forest Avenue North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$565
534 sqft
The Forest Avenue Apartments in North Fargo, ND offer affordable and practical one bedroom apartment homes in the heart of the Northport neighborhood.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in West Fargo, ND

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to West Fargo renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

West Fargo 1 BedroomsWest Fargo 2 BedroomsWest Fargo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Fargo 3 BedroomsWest Fargo Accessible Apartments
West Fargo Apartments with BalconyWest Fargo Apartments with GarageWest Fargo Apartments with GymWest Fargo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest Fargo Apartments with Parking
West Fargo Apartments with Washer-DryerWest Fargo Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Fargo Pet Friendly PlacesWest Fargo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fargo, ND
Moorhead, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia College at MoorheadMinnesota State University Moorhead
North Dakota State University-Main Campus