apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:58 AM
68 Apartments for rent in West Fargo, ND with washer-dryer
10 Units Available
Parkside Apartments
3240 9th St W, West Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$640
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
The Parkside Apartments in West Fargo, ND are the perfect combination of style and comfort. Tucked in a residential neighborhood, these cat friendly, efficiency, one and two bedroom apartments are a great place to call home.
11 Units Available
Eagle Run Apartments
3415 5th St W, West Fargo, ND
Studio
$560
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$650
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$685
823 sqft
The Eagle Run Apartments offer a variety of cat-friendly, efficiency, one, and two bedroom apartments in a thriving neighborhood in West Fargo, ND. Each apartment has a selection of laundry and parking options.
5 Units Available
West Lake Apartments
639 33rd Ave W, West Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$820
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The West Lake Apartments in West Fargo offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes with a variety of floor plans. From the underground parking, to the fitness room, there's so much to love about the West Lake Apartment Community!
2 Units Available
Times Square
1912 Times Square Way, West Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1520 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Times Square Townhomes offer spacious 2 and 3 level two bedroom townhomes in West Fargo, ND.
2 Units Available
Prairie Park Apartments
1318 6th St E, West Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Prairie Park Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in West Fargo, ND. Combining convenience and comfort, the Prairie Park Apartments feature laundry options and paid heat to make the perfect home for you and your pet!
1 Unit Available
1625 10th Ave E Unit - 212
1625 10th Avenue East, West Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2200 sqft
Beautiful, modern, updated home ready for you to move in to. This home has an elegant open concept main floor. It comes with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer included, and great sized deck.
1 Unit Available
2109 2nd Avenue East - 1
2109 2nd Avenue East, West Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1088 sqft
Available June 1! Check out this well maintained 3 bed 1 bath Townhome with one stall garage in West Fargo. This unit has no backyard neighbors an has a small park right out the back door with plenty of room for the kids or pets to play.
19 Units Available
Urban Plains
5280 28th Ave S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$695
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$795
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1299 sqft
The exceptional exteriors and incredible interiors at Urban Plains Apartments in Fargo, create a luxurious retreat from the hectic world.
13 Units Available
Willow Park
Carlton Place
1501 48th St S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$495
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$560
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$610
881 sqft
The Carlton Place Apartments in Fargo offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom options with a variety of amenities in a convenient location.
3 Units Available
Wolf Creek
5200 44th Ave S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$780
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
1293 sqft
The upscale one, two, and three bedroom floorplans offered at Wolf Creek Apartments feature modern fixtures and features such as wood laminate flooring and updated appliances.
2 Units Available
Willow Park
Somerset
4910 15th Ave SW, Fargo, ND
Studio
$510
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
980 sqft
In addition to the great location, Somerset Apartments in Fargo have so much to offer everyone of any lifestyle! The spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments have all the features you're looking for in your next home such as
1 Unit Available
Village West
Ashbury
4330 9th Ave SW, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Ashbury Apartments offer spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Fargo, ND. Enjoy so many amazing features for a great value like the parking and laundry options available to all residents!
1 Unit Available
5087 43rd Avenue South
5087 43 Avenue South, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
There is an additional pet deposit and addition to monthly rent for pet. Inquire for details. Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5087-43rd-ave-s-fargo-nd-58104-usa-unit-1/39effae1-03e3-4799-9013-0e96bf1ccfc3 (RLNE4358972)
9 Units Available
Anderson Park
29 WEST
2836 41st Street South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$785
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1170 sqft
The luxurious 29 West Apartments in Fargo, ND have all the features you want to live in style. These brand new, one and two bedroom apartments have gorgeous interiors which include modern fixtures and tons of storage space.
6 Units Available
Westgate
Prairiewood Estates
3301 17th Ave S #102, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$745
1050 sqft
Just minutes from I-29. Modern apartments featuring a fireplace, extra storage and updated appliances. This pet-friendly community offers grill area, bike storage, garage, full lobby, and picnic area.
5 Units Available
Brunsdale
Long Island
2402 17th Street South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$570
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$645
884 sqft
The Long Island Apartments offer one and two bedroom apartments in Fargo with extra storage and garages for your vehicle. Appreciate the dishwasher and community laundry on chore day.
13 Units Available
Stone Bridge
Stonebridge Apartments
2510 36th Ave S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$615
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$715
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1082 sqft
The Stonebridge Apartments in Fargo have so many great features to offer at a great value! Besides a great location, these Fargo apartments have deluxe efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floorplans complete with a fitness center and underground
2 Units Available
West Acres
Cedars 4
1741 42nd Street Southwest, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$720
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Cedars 4 Apartments offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. Combining comfort and convenience, Cedars 4 has the perfect home for any lifestyle.
1 Unit Available
Prairiewood
Auburn II
1847 35th Street South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$760
1167 sqft
The Auburn II Apartments offer large one and two bedroom apartment homes in Fargo, ND. Bring your cat home, and fall in love with the great features and convenient location near West Acres Mall and the intersection of Interstate 29 and 94.
8 Units Available
South High
Southview Village
2420 20th Ave S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$630
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
975 sqft
The Southview Village Apartments feature beautiful, cat friendly apartments in South Fargo. Well stocked with tons of features, there's an apartment for everyone.
8 Units Available
West Acres
Danbury
1881 39th St SW, Fargo, ND
Studio
$560
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$720
945 sqft
The Danbury Apartments feature efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. In addition to the great location, the spacious floor plans include extra storage and other convenient amenities. Bring your cat, and call Danbury home!
12 Units Available
Southpointe
Southgate
3315 17th St S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$550
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$590
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
883 sqft
The Southgate Apartments feature cat friendly, efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Fargo, ND.
3 Units Available
Prairiewood
Prairiewood Meadows
137 Prairiewood Dr S, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$720
988 sqft
The Prairiewood Meadows Apartments offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. Find amazing amenities like a fitness room and attached garages.
9 Units Available
Brunsdale
Summit Point
1724 Gold Drive, Fargo, ND
Studio
$570
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$650
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
973 sqft
The Summit Point Apartments offer updated efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. There's so much to love about Summit Point.
