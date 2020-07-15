West Lake Apartments

Lease Length: 6, 12 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300-$500
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $20/month
restrictions: Prior written authorization from GOLDMARK is required prior to bringing your pet to the select pet friendly properties. Additional documentation is required including proof of being spayed/neutered and up to date distemper and rabies inoculations.
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Detached Garage. Surface lot.