All apartments in West Fargo
Find more places like West Lake Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Fargo, ND
/
West Lake Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:50 AM

West Lake Apartments

639 33rd Ave W · (833) 473-0845
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Fargo
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

639 33rd Ave W, West Fargo, ND 58078

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 109 · Avail. Aug 1

$820

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 966 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. Aug 1

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 869 sqft

Unit 305 · Avail. Aug 1

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1350 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 317 · Avail. Sep 1

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1354 sqft

Unit 325 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1277 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from West Lake Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
garage
cats allowed
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
pet friendly
e-payments
internet access
The West Lake Apartments in West Fargo offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes with a variety of floor plans. From the underground parking, to the fitness room, there's so much to love about the West Lake Apartment Community!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300-$500
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $20/month
restrictions: Prior written authorization from GOLDMARK is required prior to bringing your pet to the select pet friendly properties. Additional documentation is required including proof of being spayed/neutered and up to date distemper and rabies inoculations.
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Detached Garage. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does West Lake Apartments have any available units?
West Lake Apartments has 5 units available starting at $820 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does West Lake Apartments have?
Some of West Lake Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is West Lake Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
West Lake Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is West Lake Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, West Lake Apartments is pet friendly.
Does West Lake Apartments offer parking?
Yes, West Lake Apartments offers parking.
Does West Lake Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, West Lake Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does West Lake Apartments have a pool?
No, West Lake Apartments does not have a pool.
Does West Lake Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, West Lake Apartments has accessible units.
Does West Lake Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, West Lake Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does West Lake Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, West Lake Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Interested in West Lake Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parkside Apartments
3240 9th St W
West Fargo, ND 58078
Eagle Run Apartments
3415 5th St W
West Fargo, ND 58078
Sheyenne Terrace
830 1st St W
West Fargo, ND 58078
Parkwest Gardens
1150 2nd St E
West Fargo, ND 58078
Saddlebrook
607 1st Ave E
West Fargo, ND 58078
Prairie Park Apartments
1318 6th St E
West Fargo, ND 58078
Times Square
1912 Times Square Way
West Fargo, ND 58078

Similar Pages

West Fargo 1 BedroomsWest Fargo 2 Bedrooms
West Fargo Apartments with BalconyWest Fargo Pet Friendly Places
West Fargo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fargo, ND
Moorhead, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia College at MoorheadMinnesota State University Moorhead
North Dakota State University-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity