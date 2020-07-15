All apartments in West Fargo
Find more places like Eagle Run Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Fargo, ND
/
Eagle Run Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:48 AM

Eagle Run Apartments

3415 5th St W · (833) 300-0956
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Fargo
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3415 5th St W, West Fargo, ND 58078

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 05-104 · Avail. now

$560

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 485 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 05-303 · Avail. Sep 1

$650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 03-205 · Avail. Aug 1

$685

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 05-105 · Avail. now

$700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 01-207 · Avail. Sep 1

$740

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Eagle Run Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
elevator
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
internet access
The Eagle Run Apartments offer a variety of cat-friendly, efficiency, one, and two bedroom apartments in a thriving neighborhood in West Fargo, ND. Each apartment has a selection of laundry and parking options. Eagle Run is the best place to call home.

Each apartment includes a dishwasher to help with chores. The heat and hot water are included in the rent. Combine that with the double stall garage, and you have the perfect apartment to get through those harsh winters. Bring your cat, and come home to Eagle Run Apartments!

Set in a thriving, residential neighborhood, the Eagle Run Apartments in West Fargo are a great place to call home. Not far to the west, you'll find the large and beautiful Rendezvous Park. Travel north on Sheyenne Street for quick access to area businesses such and access to Interstate 94. You'll love your new neighborhood with a little bit of everything!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
restrictions: Must Be Spayed/Neutered, Must Be Declawed
Parking Details: Surface lot, double stall garage included. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Eagle Run Apartments have any available units?
Eagle Run Apartments has 11 units available starting at $560 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Eagle Run Apartments have?
Some of Eagle Run Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Eagle Run Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Eagle Run Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Eagle Run Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Eagle Run Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Eagle Run Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Eagle Run Apartments offers parking.
Does Eagle Run Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Eagle Run Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Eagle Run Apartments have a pool?
No, Eagle Run Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Eagle Run Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Eagle Run Apartments has accessible units.
Does Eagle Run Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Eagle Run Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Eagle Run Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Eagle Run Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Eagle Run Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Saddlebrook
607 1st Ave E
West Fargo, ND 58078
Times Square
1912 Times Square Way
West Fargo, ND 58078
Prairie Park Apartments
1318 6th St E
West Fargo, ND 58078
Sheyenne Terrace
830 1st St W
West Fargo, ND 58078
West Lake Apartments
639 33rd Ave W
West Fargo, ND 58078
Parkside Apartments
3240 9th St W
West Fargo, ND 58078
Parkwest Gardens
1150 2nd St E
West Fargo, ND 58078

Similar Pages

West Fargo 1 BedroomsWest Fargo 2 Bedrooms
West Fargo Apartments with BalconyWest Fargo Pet Friendly Places
West Fargo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fargo, ND
Moorhead, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia College at MoorheadMinnesota State University Moorhead
North Dakota State University-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity