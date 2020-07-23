/
/
cass county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:41 AM
123 Apartments for rent in Cass County, ND📍
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
13 Units Available
Urban Plains
5280 28th Ave S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$695
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$795
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1299 sqft
The exceptional exteriors and incredible interiors at Urban Plains Apartments in Fargo, create a luxurious retreat from the hectic world.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
Westgate
Parkwood East & West
3331 15th Avenue South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$610
825 sqft
The Parkwood East & West Apartments in Fargo have a variety of floorplans for you to choose from. Whether it's the one bedroom with a den or the corner two bedroom these apartments are unique and have lots of storage space.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
13 Units Available
West Acres
Flickertail I-VI
4002 18th Avenue Southwest, Fargo, ND
Studio
$520
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$620
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
920 sqft
The Flickertail Apartments in Fargo, ND offer spacious and cat friendly efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with extra storage space and a garage.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Anderson Park
29 WEST
2836 41st Street South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$785
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1170 sqft
The luxurious 29 West Apartments in Fargo, ND have all the features you want to live in style. These brand new, one and two bedroom apartments have gorgeous interiors which include modern fixtures and tons of storage space.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
10 Units Available
West Acres
Place One Apartments
1760 40th St SW #306 Fargo, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$610
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$610
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$830
1065 sqft
The Place One Apartments offer cat friendly, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes complete with a dishwasher, community laundry, and parking options.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Brunsdale
Candlelight
2000 21st Ave S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$615
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$540
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$665
782 sqft
The Candlelight Apartments features cozy one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo. Combining function and comfort, these affordable apartments have large off street parking lots and garages are included with select apartments.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
4 Units Available
Prairiewood
Prairiewood Courts
371 Prairiewood Cir, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$630
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$660
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$880
1100 sqft
The Prairiewood Courts Apartments offer a wide variety of cat friendly, one, two, three, and four bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
13 Units Available
Parkwest Gardens
1150 2nd St E, West Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$595
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$660
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$850
1150 sqft
The Parkwest Gardens offer spacious one, two, three, and four bedroom apartments in West Fargo, ND.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
7 Units Available
Bluemont Lakes
Chestnut Ridge
3161 32nd St S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$830
1044 sqft
The Chestnut Ridge Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. In addition to its great location near the interstate and Essentia Health, these affordable apartments are the perfect place for you and your cat to call home.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
9 Units Available
West Acres
Danbury
1881 39th St SW, Fargo, ND
Studio
$560
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$720
945 sqft
The Danbury Apartments feature efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. In addition to the great location, the spacious floor plans include extra storage and other convenient amenities. Bring your cat, and call Danbury home!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
Village West
Ashbury
4330 9th Ave SW, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$650
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Ashbury Apartments offer spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Fargo, ND. Enjoy so many amazing features for a great value like the parking and laundry options available to all residents!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
NDSU
Kingswood
1001 18th Street North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$900
1150 sqft
Besides the great North Fargo location, the Kingswood Apartments have a lot to offer anyone looking for a cozy and affordable home. These roomy one, two, and three bedroom apartments are ready to welcome you and your cat home.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
NDSU
East Bridge
1951 Dakota Drive North, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$800
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
998 sqft
The East Bridge Apartments are the perfect combination of style and convenience. Offering spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, these Fargo apartments near NDSU are perfect for any lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
9 Units Available
Eagle Run Apartments
3415 5th St W, West Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$640
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
823 sqft
The Eagle Run Apartments offer a variety of cat-friendly, efficiency, one, and two bedroom apartments in a thriving neighborhood in West Fargo, ND. Each apartment has a selection of laundry and parking options.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
Stone Bridge
Oxford Apartments
3301 46.830136, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$645
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The large one, two, and three bedroom apartments at the Oxford Apartment Community in Fargo have a lot to offer! From a residential great location to many paid utilities and a garage, the Oxford Apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
12 Units Available
Stone Bridge
Stonebridge Apartments
2510 36th Ave S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$615
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$805
1082 sqft
The Stonebridge Apartments in Fargo have so many great features to offer at a great value! Besides a great location, these Fargo apartments have deluxe efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floorplans complete with a fitness center and underground
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
15 Units Available
Willow Park
Westwood Estates
4720 16th Ave S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$580
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$725
1009 sqft
The Westwood Estates Apartment Community in Fargo offers affordable one, two, and three bedroom apartments with features that will make you and your cat happy! Combine a great location with time saving amenities and you get Westwood Estates!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
West Lake Apartments
639 33rd Ave W, West Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$820
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1521 sqft
The West Lake Apartments in West Fargo offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes with a variety of floor plans. From the underground parking, to the fitness room, there's so much to love about the West Lake Apartment Community!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
West Acres
Rosegate
1770 42nd St S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$530
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$625
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
960 sqft
The Rosegate Apartments in Fargo offer contemporary efficiency, one, and two bedroom apartments at the heart of a vibrant community. From extra storage to community laundry - there's something for everyone at Rosegate.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
9 Units Available
Parkside Apartments
3240 9th St W, West Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$640
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
800 sqft
The Parkside Apartments in West Fargo, ND are the perfect combination of style and comfort. Tucked in a residential neighborhood, these cat friendly, efficiency, one and two bedroom apartments are a great place to call home.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
11 Units Available
Willow Park
Carlton Place
1501 48th St S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$495
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$560
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
881 sqft
The Carlton Place Apartments in Fargo offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom options with a variety of amenities in a convenient location.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
11 Units Available
Southpointe
Southgate
3315 17th St S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$550
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$590
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
883 sqft
The Southgate Apartments feature cat friendly, efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Fargo, ND.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
Brunsdale
Oak Court
1900 21st Avenue South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$630
891 sqft
The Oak Court Apartments offer cat friendly, one and two bedroom apartments in South Fargo. From the convenient location near Interstate 94 to the great amenities including garages and dishwashers.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
14 Units Available
West Acres
Pinehurst Apartments
1721 39th St SW, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$680
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Pinehurst Apartments are located in one of the most convenient neighborhoods in Fargo. Besides the great location, Pinehurst offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments with great features - perfect for any lifestyle.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Cass County area include Concordia College at Moorhead, Minnesota State University Moorhead, University of North Dakota, and North Dakota State University-Main Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Fargo, Grand Forks, Moorhead, West Fargo, and Fergus Falls have apartments for rent.