84 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in West Fargo, ND
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Parkside Apartments
3240 9th St W, West Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$640
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
The Parkside Apartments in West Fargo, ND are the perfect combination of style and comfort. Tucked in a residential neighborhood, these cat friendly, efficiency, one and two bedroom apartments are a great place to call home.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Sheyenne Terrace
830 1st St W, West Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$845
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$905
1100 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Sheyenne Terrace Townhomes offer spacious two, three, and four bedroom townhomes in West Fargo, ND. Bring your cat or dog, and fall in love with the great features such as laundry hookups and garages.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Eagle Run Apartments
3415 5th St W, West Fargo, ND
Studio
$560
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$650
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$685
823 sqft
The Eagle Run Apartments offer a variety of cat-friendly, efficiency, one, and two bedroom apartments in a thriving neighborhood in West Fargo, ND. Each apartment has a selection of laundry and parking options.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Parkwest Gardens
1150 2nd St E, West Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$690
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$855
1150 sqft
The Parkwest Gardens offer spacious one, two, three, and four bedroom apartments in West Fargo, ND.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
West Lake Apartments
639 33rd Ave W, West Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$820
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The West Lake Apartments in West Fargo offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes with a variety of floor plans. From the underground parking, to the fitness room, there's so much to love about the West Lake Apartment Community!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Times Square
1912 Times Square Way, West Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1520 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Times Square Townhomes offer spacious 2 and 3 level two bedroom townhomes in West Fargo, ND.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Saddlebrook
607 1st Ave E, West Fargo, ND
Studio
$510
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$625
900 sqft
The Saddlebrook Apartments offer efficiency, one, and two bedroom apartments in West Fargo, ND. In addition to the great residential community, you'll love the convenient features like the fact the heat is paid.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Prairie Park Apartments
1318 6th St E, West Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Prairie Park Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in West Fargo, ND. Combining convenience and comfort, the Prairie Park Apartments feature laundry options and paid heat to make the perfect home for you and your pet!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
601 2nd Avenue West
601 2nd Ave W, West Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
601 2nd Avenue West Available 08/01/20 4 Bed 2 Bath House! - Very nice updated 4 bed, 2 bath duplex in West Fargo! Lots of natural lighting, open kitchen and living area.
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
1625 10th Ave E Unit - 212
1625 10th Avenue East, West Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2200 sqft
Beautiful, modern, updated home ready for you to move in to. This home has an elegant open concept main floor. It comes with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer included, and great sized deck.
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
2109 2nd Avenue East - 1
2109 2nd Avenue East, West Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1088 sqft
Available June 1! Check out this well maintained 3 bed 1 bath Townhome with one stall garage in West Fargo. This unit has no backyard neighbors an has a small park right out the back door with plenty of room for the kids or pets to play.
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
1086 Highland Lane West
1086 Highland Ln W, West Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2200 sqft
BRAND NEW! Beautiful and affordable 4 bedroom/4 bath in a fabulous location near Legacy Elementary! Sod and 10 X 12 deck included. All levels complete. Quartz counters throughout! Painted white cabinets plus appliances. Half bath off back entrance.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3309 C 6th Way E
3309 6th Way E, West Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1381 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AMAZING Roof Top Patio! - *AVAILABLE SOON* This Falcon townhome floor plan is as unique as it gets.
Results within 1 mile of West Fargo
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Willow Park
Westwood Estates
4720 16th Ave S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$525
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$725
1009 sqft
The Westwood Estates Apartment Community in Fargo offers affordable one, two, and three bedroom apartments with features that will make you and your cat happy! Combine a great location with time saving amenities and you get Westwood Estates!
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Willow Park
Carlton Place
1501 48th St S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$495
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$560
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$610
881 sqft
The Carlton Place Apartments in Fargo offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom options with a variety of amenities in a convenient location.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Willow Park
SUNWOOD Apartments
4701 17th Ave S, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$650
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
938 sqft
The Sunwood Apartments have so much to offer if you're looking for the perfect Fargo apartment with everything you need! From a great, central location, to convenient amenities, there's something for everyone at Sunwood! There's a combination of
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Village West
Dakota Manor
1101 42nd St S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$625
850 sqft
The Dakota Manor Apartments offer one and two bedroom apartments in Fargo. Whether you're looking for a dog friendly apartment, or something in the heart of town, Dakota Manor has options for you and your furry friend.
Results within 5 miles of West Fargo
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Brunsdale
Oak Court
1900 21st Avenue South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$565
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$630
891 sqft
The Oak Court Apartments offer cat friendly, one and two bedroom apartments in South Fargo. From the convenient location near Interstate 94 to the great amenities including garages and dishwashers.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
6 Units Available
Westgate
Prairiewood Estates
3301 17th Ave S #102, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$745
1050 sqft
Just minutes from I-29. Modern apartments featuring a fireplace, extra storage and updated appliances. This pet-friendly community offers grill area, bike storage, garage, full lobby, and picnic area.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Bluemont Lakes
Park Place Apartments
2701 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$670
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$830
1200 sqft
The Park Place Apartments offer spacious cat friendly two and three bedroom apartments in South Fargo, ND. Enjoy affordable living with luxurious amenities like laundry hookups and a garage! Grab your cat, and come home to Park Place Apartments.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
West Acres
Cedars 4
1741 42nd Street Southwest, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$720
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Cedars 4 Apartments offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. Combining comfort and convenience, Cedars 4 has the perfect home for any lifestyle.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Prairiewood
Auburn II
1847 35th Street South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$760
1167 sqft
The Auburn II Apartments offer large one and two bedroom apartment homes in Fargo, ND. Bring your cat home, and fall in love with the great features and convenient location near West Acres Mall and the intersection of Interstate 29 and 94.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
South High
Southview Village
2420 20th Ave S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$630
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
975 sqft
The Southview Village Apartments feature beautiful, cat friendly apartments in South Fargo. Well stocked with tons of features, there's an apartment for everyone.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
West Acres
Danbury
1881 39th St SW, Fargo, ND
Studio
$560
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$720
945 sqft
The Danbury Apartments feature efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. In addition to the great location, the spacious floor plans include extra storage and other convenient amenities. Bring your cat, and call Danbury home!
