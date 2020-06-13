Apartment List
97 Apartments for rent in West Fargo, ND with balcony

Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Parkside Apartments
3240 9th St W, West Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$640
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
The Parkside Apartments in West Fargo, ND are the perfect combination of style and comfort. Tucked in a residential neighborhood, these cat friendly, efficiency, one and two bedroom apartments are a great place to call home.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
West Lake Apartments
639 33rd Ave W, West Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$750
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1521 sqft
The West Lake Apartments in West Fargo offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes with a variety of floor plans. From the underground parking, to the fitness room, there's so much to love about the West Lake Apartment Community!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Saddlebrook
607 1st Ave E, West Fargo, ND
Studio
$415
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$625
900 sqft
The Saddlebrook Apartments offer efficiency, one, and two bedroom apartments in West Fargo, ND. In addition to the great residential community, you'll love the convenient features like the fact the heat is paid.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Parkwest Gardens
1150 2nd St E, West Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$610
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$855
1150 sqft
The Parkwest Gardens offer spacious one, two, three, and four bedroom apartments in West Fargo, ND.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Sheyenne Terrace
830 1st St W, West Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1100 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Sheyenne Terrace Townhomes offer spacious two, three, and four bedroom townhomes in West Fargo, ND. Bring your cat or dog, and fall in love with the great features such as laundry hookups and garages.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Prairie Park Apartments
1318 6th St E, West Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Prairie Park Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in West Fargo, ND. Combining convenience and comfort, the Prairie Park Apartments feature laundry options and paid heat to make the perfect home for you and your pet!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Eagle Run Apartments
3415 5th St W, West Fargo, ND
Studio
$530
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$640
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$685
823 sqft
The Eagle Run Apartments offer a variety of cat-friendly, efficiency, one, and two bedroom apartments in a thriving neighborhood in West Fargo, ND. Each apartment has a selection of laundry and parking options.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2750 Divide St W
2750 Divide St W, West Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
2117 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Rare opportunity- One month FREE - Property Id: 68136 ONE MONTH FREE! Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, showings are only available on or after July 1st A rare opportunity of a beautiful home in this outstanding location! Very close

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3309 D 6th Way
3309 6th Way E, West Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1572 sqft
3309 D 6th Way Available 07/01/20 AMAZING Roof Top Patio! - *AVAILABLE SOON* This Eagle townhome floor plan is as unique as it gets.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1208 Westport Beach Way, Unit A
1208 Westport Beach Way, West Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1208 Westport Beach Way, Unit A Available 07/01/20 3 Bed 3 Bath townhome in West Fargo! - Gorgeous townhome in the Westport Beach area in West Fargo.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
1086 Highland Lane West
1086 Highland Ln W, West Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2200 sqft
BRAND NEW! Beautiful and affordable 4 bedroom/4 bath in a fabulous location near Legacy Elementary! Sod and 10 X 12 deck included. All levels complete. Quartz counters throughout! Painted white cabinets plus appliances. Half bath off back entrance.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
1625 10th Avenue East - 205
1625 10th Avenue East, West Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2200 sqft
Beautiful, modern, updated home ready for you to move in to. This home has an elegant open concept main floor. It comes with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer included, and great sized deck.
Results within 1 mile of West Fargo
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Urban Plains
5280 28th Ave S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$695
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$825
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1299 sqft
The exceptional exteriors and incredible interiors at Urban Plains Apartments in Fargo, create a luxurious retreat from the hectic world.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Willow Park
17 Units Available
Westwood Estates
4720 16th Ave S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$580
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$755
1009 sqft
The Westwood Estates Apartment Community in Fargo offers affordable one, two, and three bedroom apartments with features that will make you and your cat happy! Combine a great location with time saving amenities and you get Westwood Estates!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Village West
5 Units Available
Alden Pines
1001 42nd Street Southwest, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$625
805 sqft
The Alden Pines Apartments off affordable and comfortable two bedroom apartments in Fargo.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Willow Park
16 Units Available
Carlton Place
1501 48th St S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$560
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$560
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
881 sqft
The Carlton Place Apartments in Fargo offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom options with a variety of amenities in a convenient location.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Willow Park
8 Units Available
SUNWOOD Apartments
4701 17th Ave S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$575
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$660
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
938 sqft
The Sunwood Apartments have so much to offer if you're looking for the perfect Fargo apartment with everything you need! From a great, central location, to convenient amenities, there's something for everyone at Sunwood! There's a combination of
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Village West
6 Units Available
France
901 42nd St S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$550
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$595
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The France Apartments offer remodeled one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. From the great, central location to the affordable prices, the comfortable France Apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Village West
5 Units Available
Dakota Manor
1101 42nd St S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$605
850 sqft
The Dakota Manor Apartments offer one and two bedroom apartments in Fargo. Whether you're looking for a dog friendly apartment, or something in the heart of town, Dakota Manor has options for you and your furry friend.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Wolf Creek
5200 44th Ave S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$845
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The upscale one, two, and three bedroom floorplans offered at Wolf Creek Apartments feature modern fixtures and features such as wood laminate flooring and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Village West
1 Unit Available
Ashbury
4330 9th Ave SW, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Ashbury Apartments offer spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Fargo, ND. Enjoy so many amazing features for a great value like the parking and laundry options available to all residents!
Results within 5 miles of West Fargo
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Anderson Park
6 Units Available
29 WEST
2836 41st Street South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$895
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1170 sqft
The luxurious 29 West Apartments in Fargo, ND have all the features you want to live in style. These brand new, one and two bedroom apartments have gorgeous interiors which include modern fixtures and tons of storage space.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Brunsdale
5 Units Available
Pacific Park I
2625 Pacific Drive South, Fargo, ND
Studio
$375
280 sqft
1 Bedroom
$565
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$590
720 sqft
The Pacific Park I Apartments offer studio, one, and two bedroom apartments. Combining function and comfort, these affordable apartments include community laundry to make chores easier.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Acres
10 Units Available
Place One Apartments
1760 40th St SW #306 Fargo, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$590
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$610
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$830
1065 sqft
The Place One Apartments offer cat friendly, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes complete with a dishwasher, community laundry, and parking options.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in West Fargo, ND

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for West Fargo renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

