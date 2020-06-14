Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:27 AM

100 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in West Fargo, ND

Finding an apartment in West Fargo that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
9 Units Available
Parkside Apartments
3240 9th St W, West Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$640
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
The Parkside Apartments in West Fargo, ND are the perfect combination of style and comfort. Tucked in a residential neighborhood, these cat friendly, efficiency, one and two bedroom apartments are a great place to call home.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
3 Units Available
Saddlebrook
607 1st Ave E, West Fargo, ND
Studio
$415
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$625
900 sqft
The Saddlebrook Apartments offer efficiency, one, and two bedroom apartments in West Fargo, ND. In addition to the great residential community, you'll love the convenient features like the fact the heat is paid.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
10 Units Available
Parkwest Gardens
1150 2nd St E, West Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$610
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$855
1150 sqft
The Parkwest Gardens offer spacious one, two, three, and four bedroom apartments in West Fargo, ND.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
4 Units Available
Sheyenne Terrace
830 1st St W, West Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1100 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Sheyenne Terrace Townhomes offer spacious two, three, and four bedroom townhomes in West Fargo, ND. Bring your cat or dog, and fall in love with the great features such as laundry hookups and garages.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Prairie Park Apartments
1318 6th St E, West Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Prairie Park Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in West Fargo, ND. Combining convenience and comfort, the Prairie Park Apartments feature laundry options and paid heat to make the perfect home for you and your pet!
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
Eagle Run Apartments
3415 5th St W, West Fargo, ND
Studio
$530
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$650
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$685
823 sqft
The Eagle Run Apartments offer a variety of cat-friendly, efficiency, one, and two bedroom apartments in a thriving neighborhood in West Fargo, ND. Each apartment has a selection of laundry and parking options.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1208 Westport Beach Way, Unit A
1208 Westport Beach Way, West Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1208 Westport Beach Way, Unit A Available 07/01/20 3 Bed 3 Bath townhome in West Fargo! - Gorgeous townhome in the Westport Beach area in West Fargo.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
623 2nd Avenue West
623 2nd Avenue West, West Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
623 2nd Avenue West Available 06/15/20 2 Bedroom Duplex - 2 bed, 1 bath duplex in West Fargo. New kitchen appliances, upstairs has fresh paint, new carpet, light fixtures, and blinds.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3309 D 6th Way
3309 6th Way E, West Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1572 sqft
3309 D 6th Way Available 07/01/20 AMAZING Roof Top Patio! - *AVAILABLE SOON* This Eagle townhome floor plan is as unique as it gets.

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
2109 2nd Avenue East - 1
2109 2nd Avenue East, West Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1088 sqft
Available June 1! Check out this well maintained 3 bed 1 bath Townhome with one stall garage in West Fargo. This unit has no backyard neighbors an has a small park right out the back door with plenty of room for the kids or pets to play.

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
2191 4th Avenue East - 1
2191 4th Avenue East, West Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1088 sqft
OPEN JUNE 1!! Check out this well maintained 3 bed 1 bath Townhome with one stall garage in West Fargo. This unit has three bedrooms and bath upstairs, with kitchen, dining area, living room, and laundry on the main level.

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
1086 Highland Lane West
1086 Highland Ln W, West Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2200 sqft
BRAND NEW! Beautiful and affordable 4 bedroom/4 bath in a fabulous location near Legacy Elementary! Sod and 10 X 12 deck included. All levels complete. Quartz counters throughout! Painted white cabinets plus appliances. Half bath off back entrance.

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
1625 10th Avenue East - 205
1625 10th Avenue East, West Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2200 sqft
Beautiful, modern, updated home ready for you to move in to. This home has an elegant open concept main floor. It comes with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer included, and great sized deck.
Results within 1 mile of West Fargo
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Willow Park
18 Units Available
Westwood Estates
4720 16th Ave S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$580
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$755
1009 sqft
The Westwood Estates Apartment Community in Fargo offers affordable one, two, and three bedroom apartments with features that will make you and your cat happy! Combine a great location with time saving amenities and you get Westwood Estates!
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Willow Park
15 Units Available
Carlton Place
1501 48th St S, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$560
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
881 sqft
The Carlton Place Apartments in Fargo offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom options with a variety of amenities in a convenient location.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Willow Park
8 Units Available
SUNWOOD Apartments
4701 17th Ave S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$575
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$660
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
938 sqft
The Sunwood Apartments have so much to offer if you're looking for the perfect Fargo apartment with everything you need! From a great, central location, to convenient amenities, there's something for everyone at Sunwood! There's a combination of
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Village West
5 Units Available
Dakota Manor
1101 42nd St S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$605
850 sqft
The Dakota Manor Apartments offer one and two bedroom apartments in Fargo. Whether you're looking for a dog friendly apartment, or something in the heart of town, Dakota Manor has options for you and your furry friend.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6147 59th Avenue South
6147 59 Avenue South, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Twinhome in Deer Creek!! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Twinhome. Don't miss out on this great Twinhome in Deer Creek. Stainless appliances, open concept, spacious bedrooms, central air, and attached double garage.
Results within 5 miles of West Fargo
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Village West
5 Units Available
Bella Vista
825 42nd Street Southwest, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$595
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Bella Vista Apartments offers comfortable and affordable two and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Brunsdale
11 Units Available
Summit Point
1724 Gold Drive, Fargo, ND
Studio
$570
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$680
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
973 sqft
The Summit Point Apartments offer updated efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. There's so much to love about Summit Point.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Brunsdale
5 Units Available
Pacific Park I
2625 Pacific Drive South, Fargo, ND
Studio
$375
280 sqft
1 Bedroom
$565
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$590
720 sqft
The Pacific Park I Apartments offer studio, one, and two bedroom apartments. Combining function and comfort, these affordable apartments include community laundry to make chores easier.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
West Acres
9 Units Available
Danbury
1881 39th St SW, Fargo, ND
Studio
$570
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
945 sqft
The Danbury Apartments feature efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. In addition to the great location, the spacious floor plans include extra storage and other convenient amenities. Bring your cat, and call Danbury home!
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
West Acres
10 Units Available
Place One Apartments
1760 40th St SW #306 Fargo, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$590
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$610
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$830
1065 sqft
The Place One Apartments offer cat friendly, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes complete with a dishwasher, community laundry, and parking options.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
West Acres
17 Units Available
Flickertail I-VI
4002 18th Avenue Southwest, Fargo, ND
Studio
$520
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$630
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
920 sqft
The Flickertail Apartments in Fargo, ND offer spacious and cat friendly efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with extra storage space and a garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in West Fargo, ND

Finding an apartment in West Fargo that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

