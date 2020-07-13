102 Apartments for rent in West Fargo, ND with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Parkside Apartments
3240 9th St W, West Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$640
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
The Parkside Apartments in West Fargo, ND are the perfect combination of style and comfort. Tucked in a residential neighborhood, these cat friendly, efficiency, one and two bedroom apartments are a great place to call home.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Sheyenne Terrace
830 1st St W, West Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$845
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$905
1100 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Sheyenne Terrace Townhomes offer spacious two, three, and four bedroom townhomes in West Fargo, ND. Bring your cat or dog, and fall in love with the great features such as laundry hookups and garages.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Eagle Run Apartments
3415 5th St W, West Fargo, ND
Studio
$560
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$650
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$685
823 sqft
The Eagle Run Apartments offer a variety of cat-friendly, efficiency, one, and two bedroom apartments in a thriving neighborhood in West Fargo, ND. Each apartment has a selection of laundry and parking options.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Parkwest Gardens
1150 2nd St E, West Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$690
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$855
1150 sqft
The Parkwest Gardens offer spacious one, two, three, and four bedroom apartments in West Fargo, ND.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
West Lake Apartments
639 33rd Ave W, West Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$820
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The West Lake Apartments in West Fargo offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes with a variety of floor plans. From the underground parking, to the fitness room, there's so much to love about the West Lake Apartment Community!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Times Square
1912 Times Square Way, West Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1520 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Times Square Townhomes offer spacious 2 and 3 level two bedroom townhomes in West Fargo, ND.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Saddlebrook
607 1st Ave E, West Fargo, ND
Studio
$510
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$625
900 sqft
The Saddlebrook Apartments offer efficiency, one, and two bedroom apartments in West Fargo, ND. In addition to the great residential community, you'll love the convenient features like the fact the heat is paid.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Prairie Park Apartments
1318 6th St E, West Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Prairie Park Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in West Fargo, ND. Combining convenience and comfort, the Prairie Park Apartments feature laundry options and paid heat to make the perfect home for you and your pet!

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
444 C St
444 C Street, West Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,099
Nothing says Spring like a moving into your new home! Beautiful 4 bedroom/ 2 bath home!! This open kitchen has a large island, Big pantry and plenty of cabinet space to stock up, perfect for family to gather around and spend quality time together!!

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
1151 Prairie Parkway - 11
1151 Prairie Parkway, West Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$595
700 sqft
Warm Colors throughout!! Close to WF High School, Menards, Family Fare, JL Beers and a lot of other shopping/restaurants. Two miles from the New Sanford Hospital! 1 stall garage is included with rent. Secure 12 unit building.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
1625 10th Ave E Unit - 212
1625 10th Avenue East, West Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2200 sqft
Beautiful, modern, updated home ready for you to move in to. This home has an elegant open concept main floor. It comes with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer included, and great sized deck.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
2109 2nd Avenue East - 1
2109 2nd Avenue East, West Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1088 sqft
Available June 1! Check out this well maintained 3 bed 1 bath Townhome with one stall garage in West Fargo. This unit has no backyard neighbors an has a small park right out the back door with plenty of room for the kids or pets to play.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
1086 Highland Lane West
1086 Highland Ln W, West Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2200 sqft
BRAND NEW! Beautiful and affordable 4 bedroom/4 bath in a fabulous location near Legacy Elementary! Sod and 10 X 12 deck included. All levels complete. Quartz counters throughout! Painted white cabinets plus appliances. Half bath off back entrance.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3309 C 6th Way E
3309 6th Way E, West Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1381 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AMAZING Roof Top Patio! - *AVAILABLE SOON* This Falcon townhome floor plan is as unique as it gets.
Results within 1 mile of West Fargo
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Village West
France
901 42nd St S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$565
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The France Apartments offer remodeled one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. From the great, central location to the affordable prices, the comfortable France Apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Urban Plains
5280 28th Ave S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$695
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$795
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1299 sqft
The exceptional exteriors and incredible interiors at Urban Plains Apartments in Fargo, create a luxurious retreat from the hectic world.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Willow Park
Westwood Estates
4720 16th Ave S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$525
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$725
1009 sqft
The Westwood Estates Apartment Community in Fargo offers affordable one, two, and three bedroom apartments with features that will make you and your cat happy! Combine a great location with time saving amenities and you get Westwood Estates!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Willow Park
Carlton Place
1501 48th St S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$495
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$560
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$610
881 sqft
The Carlton Place Apartments in Fargo offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom options with a variety of amenities in a convenient location.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Wolf Creek
5200 44th Ave S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$780
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
1293 sqft
The upscale one, two, and three bedroom floorplans offered at Wolf Creek Apartments feature modern fixtures and features such as wood laminate flooring and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Willow Park
Somerset
4910 15th Ave SW, Fargo, ND
Studio
$510
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
980 sqft
In addition to the great location, Somerset Apartments in Fargo have so much to offer everyone of any lifestyle! The spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments have all the features you're looking for in your next home such as
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Village West
Alden Pines
1001 42nd Street Southwest, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$635
805 sqft
The Alden Pines Apartments off affordable and comfortable two bedroom apartments in Fargo.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Village West
Ashbury
4330 9th Ave SW, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Ashbury Apartments offer spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Fargo, ND. Enjoy so many amazing features for a great value like the parking and laundry options available to all residents!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Willow Park
SUNWOOD Apartments
4701 17th Ave S, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$650
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
938 sqft
The Sunwood Apartments have so much to offer if you're looking for the perfect Fargo apartment with everything you need! From a great, central location, to convenient amenities, there's something for everyone at Sunwood! There's a combination of
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Village West
Dakota Manor
1101 42nd St S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$625
850 sqft
The Dakota Manor Apartments offer one and two bedroom apartments in Fargo. Whether you're looking for a dog friendly apartment, or something in the heart of town, Dakota Manor has options for you and your furry friend.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in West Fargo, ND

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Fargo apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

