/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM
16 Studio Apartments for rent in West Fargo, ND
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
10 Units Available
Eagle Run Apartments
3415 5th St W, West Fargo, ND
Studio
$560
485 sqft
The Eagle Run Apartments offer a variety of cat-friendly, efficiency, one, and two bedroom apartments in a thriving neighborhood in West Fargo, ND. Each apartment has a selection of laundry and parking options.
Results within 1 mile of West Fargo
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
17 Units Available
Urban Plains
5280 28th Ave S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$695
636 sqft
The exceptional exteriors and incredible interiors at Urban Plains Apartments in Fargo, create a luxurious retreat from the hectic world.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
2 Units Available
Willow Park
Somerset
4910 15th Ave SW, Fargo, ND
Studio
$510
475 sqft
In addition to the great location, Somerset Apartments in Fargo have so much to offer everyone of any lifestyle! The spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments have all the features you're looking for in your next home such as
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
11 Units Available
Willow Park
Carlton Place
1501 48th St S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$495
450 sqft
The Carlton Place Apartments in Fargo offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom options with a variety of amenities in a convenient location.
Results within 5 miles of West Fargo
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
8 Units Available
West Acres
Danbury
1881 39th St SW, Fargo, ND
Studio
$560
500 sqft
The Danbury Apartments feature efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. In addition to the great location, the spacious floor plans include extra storage and other convenient amenities. Bring your cat, and call Danbury home!
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
2 Units Available
Roosevelt
Luxford Court
823 10th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
Studio
$450
375 sqft
The Luxford Court Apartments feature cat friendly, efficiency and one bedroom apartments in North Fargo.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
8 Units Available
Brunsdale
Candlelight
2000 21st Ave S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$615
651 sqft
The Candlelight Apartments features cozy one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo. Combining function and comfort, these affordable apartments have large off street parking lots and garages are included with select apartments.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
14 Units Available
West Acres
Flickertail I-VI
4002 18th Avenue Southwest, Fargo, ND
Studio
$520
465 sqft
The Flickertail Apartments in Fargo, ND offer spacious and cat friendly efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with extra storage space and a garage.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
4 Units Available
West Acres
Bayview
1810 42nd St S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$550
465 sqft
The Bayview Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes with large closets, garages, and more! Located in a residential neighborhood near Rabanus Park, these Fargo apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
6 Units Available
Brunsdale
Summit Point
1724 Gold Drive, Fargo, ND
Studio
$570
474 sqft
The Summit Point Apartments offer updated efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. There's so much to love about Summit Point.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
11 Units Available
West Acres
Rosegate
1770 42nd St S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$530
459 sqft
The Rosegate Apartments in Fargo offer contemporary efficiency, one, and two bedroom apartments at the heart of a vibrant community. From extra storage to community laundry - there's something for everyone at Rosegate.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
12 Units Available
Southpointe
Southgate
3315 17th St S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$550
450 sqft
The Southgate Apartments feature cat friendly, efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Fargo, ND.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
14 Units Available
Stone Bridge
Stonebridge Apartments
2510 36th Ave S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$615
450 sqft
The Stonebridge Apartments in Fargo have so many great features to offer at a great value! Besides a great location, these Fargo apartments have deluxe efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floorplans complete with a fitness center and underground
Results within 10 miles of West Fargo
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
7 Units Available
Northport
North Manor
2814 7th Street North, Fargo, ND
Studio
$495
378 sqft
The North Manor Apartments in Fargo, ND offer cat friendly, one and two bedroom apartment homes. Combining value and comfort by offering great features even your wallet can appreciate make living at North Manor pleasant and comfortable.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
4 Units Available
The West End
Cityside Apartments
202 6th Ave N, Fargo, ND
Studio
$510
500 sqft
The Cityside Apartments offer cozy efficiency, one, and two bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. From a great location near downtown, to the affordable amenities, the Cityside Apartments are a great place to call home.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
12 Units Available
Griffin Court
3002 18th St S #102, Moorhead, MN
Studio
$365
234 sqft
The Griffin Court Apartments feature two bedroom apartments in Moorhead, MN. When you combine affordable living with a convenient location near Interstate 94, you get the great apartments at Griffin Court. Bring your cat, and come home!
Similar Pages
West Fargo 1 BedroomsWest Fargo 2 BedroomsWest Fargo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Fargo 3 BedroomsWest Fargo Accessible Apartments
West Fargo Apartments with BalconyWest Fargo Apartments with GarageWest Fargo Apartments with GymWest Fargo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest Fargo Apartments with Parking