3 bedroom apartments
109 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Fargo, ND
Parkwest Gardens
1150 2nd St E, West Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$855
1150 sqft
The Parkwest Gardens offer spacious one, two, three, and four bedroom apartments in West Fargo, ND.
Sheyenne Terrace
830 1st St W, West Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$915
1100 sqft
The Sheyenne Terrace Townhomes offer spacious two, three, and four bedroom townhomes in West Fargo, ND. Bring your cat or dog, and fall in love with the great features such as laundry hookups and garages.
West Lake Apartments
639 33rd Ave W, West Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1521 sqft
The West Lake Apartments in West Fargo offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes with a variety of floor plans. From the underground parking, to the fitness room, there's so much to love about the West Lake Apartment Community!
2750 Divide St W
2750 Divide St W, West Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
2117 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Rare opportunity- One month FREE - Property Id: 68136 ONE MONTH FREE! Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, showings are only available on or after July 1st A rare opportunity of a beautiful home in this outstanding location! Very close
1019 Oak Place
1019 Oak Place, West Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1675 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Twinhome with large Fenced in backyard - Property Id: 39523 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom 2 living room spacious twinhome with fenced in backyard. Great neighborhood! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
601 2nd Avenue West
601 2nd Ave W, West Fargo, ND
601 2nd Avenue West Available 08/01/20 4 Bed 2 Bath House! - Great Price with water sewer and garbage included!! Very nice updated 4 bed, 2 bath duplex in West Fargo. Available August 1st Rent: $1275.00 Deposit: $1275.
3309 D 6th Way
3309 6th Way E, West Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1572 sqft
3309 D 6th Way Available 07/01/20 AMAZING Roof Top Patio! - *AVAILABLE SOON* This Eagle townhome floor plan is as unique as it gets.
444 C St
444 C Street, West Fargo, ND
Nothing says Spring like a moving into your new home! Beautiful 4 bedroom/ 2 bath home!! This open kitchen has a large island, Big pantry and plenty of cabinet space to stock up, perfect for family to gather around and spend quality time together!!
1208 Westport Beach Way, Unit A
1208 Westport Beach Way, West Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1208 Westport Beach Way, Unit A Available 07/01/20 3 Bed 3 Bath townhome in West Fargo! - Gorgeous townhome in the Westport Beach area in West Fargo.
3375 Prairie Heights Way, Unit 1
3375 Prairie Heights Way E, West Fargo, ND
3 Unit Multi-family Home 3 Unit Multi-family Home
2109 2nd Avenue East - 1
2109 2nd Avenue East, West Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1088 sqft
Available June 1! Check out this well maintained 3 bed 1 bath Townhome with one stall garage in West Fargo. This unit has no backyard neighbors an has a small park right out the back door with plenty of room for the kids or pets to play.
2191 4th Avenue East - 1
2191 4th Avenue East, West Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1088 sqft
OPEN JUNE 1!! Check out this well maintained 3 bed 1 bath Townhome with one stall garage in West Fargo. This unit has three bedrooms and bath upstairs, with kitchen, dining area, living room, and laundry on the main level.
1086 Highland Lane West
1086 Highland Ln W, West Fargo, ND
BRAND NEW! Beautiful and affordable 4 bedroom/4 bath in a fabulous location near Legacy Elementary! Sod and 10 X 12 deck included. All levels complete. Quartz counters throughout! Painted white cabinets plus appliances. Half bath off back entrance.
1625 10th Avenue East - 205
1625 10th Avenue East, West Fargo, ND
Beautiful, modern, updated home ready for you to move in to. This home has an elegant open concept main floor. It comes with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer included, and great sized deck.
Results within 1 mile of West Fargo
Willow Park
SUNWOOD Apartments
4701 17th Ave S, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$940
1203 sqft
The Sunwood Apartments have so much to offer if you're looking for the perfect Fargo apartment with everything you need! From a great, central location, to convenient amenities, there's something for everyone at Sunwood! There's a combination of
Urban Plains
5280 28th Ave S, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1470 sqft
The exceptional exteriors and incredible interiors at Urban Plains Apartments in Fargo, create a luxurious retreat from the hectic world.
Village West
Ashbury
4330 9th Ave SW, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$970
1100 sqft
The Ashbury Apartments offer spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Fargo, ND. Enjoy so many amazing features for a great value like the parking and laundry options available to all residents!
Willow Park
Westwood Estates
4720 16th Ave S, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$795
1009 sqft
The Westwood Estates Apartment Community in Fargo offers affordable one, two, and three bedroom apartments with features that will make you and your cat happy! Combine a great location with time saving amenities and you get Westwood Estates!
6147 59th Avenue South
6147 59 Avenue South, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Twinhome in Deer Creek!! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Twinhome. Don't miss out on this great Twinhome in Deer Creek. Stainless appliances, open concept, spacious bedrooms, central air, and attached double garage.
Results within 5 miles of West Fargo
NDSU
Kingswood
1001 18th Street North, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$900
1150 sqft
Besides the great North Fargo location, the Kingswood Apartments have a lot to offer anyone looking for a cozy and affordable home. These roomy one, two, and three bedroom apartments are ready to welcome you and your cat home.
West Acres
Westcourt
1820 40th St SW, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$800
1005 sqft
The Westcourt Apartments in Fargo are the perfect combination of convenience and comfort. Offering a wide variety of floorplans, the one, two and three bedroom apartments are unique and full of character.
Stone Bridge
Stonebridge Apartments
2510 36th Ave S, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1440 sqft
The Stonebridge Apartments in Fargo have so many great features to offer at a great value! Besides a great location, these Fargo apartments have deluxe efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floorplans complete with a fitness center and underground
Bluemont Lakes
Park Place Apartments
2701 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$800
1200 sqft
The Park Place Apartments offer spacious cat friendly two and three bedroom apartments in South Fargo, ND. Enjoy affordable living with luxurious amenities like laundry hookups and a garage! Grab your cat, and come home to Park Place Apartments.
$
Carl Ben
Maplewood Bend Community
2211 11th Ave S, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$865
1125 sqft
The Maplewood Bend Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Fargo, ND. You'll love the convenient features such as community laundry and a variety of parking options that include garages and off street parking.
