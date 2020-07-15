All apartments in West Fargo
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:50 AM

Parkside Apartments

3240 9th St W · (833) 490-0289
Location

3240 9th St W, West Fargo, ND 58078

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 02-203 · Avail. Sep 1

$640

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-109 · Avail. Sep 1

$700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 02-307 · Avail. now

$705

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 01-308 · Avail. now

$710

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkside Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
internet access
The Parkside Apartments in West Fargo, ND are the perfect combination of style and comfort. Tucked in a residential neighborhood, these cat friendly, efficiency, one and two bedroom apartments are a great place to call home. From garages to select paid utilities, there's so much to love about Parkside!Each apartment either has washer and dryer hookups or access to community laundry making chore day easy. In winter months, you'll love the fact your heat and hot water are included in the rent in addition to a double stall garage perfect for storage and protection from the elements for your vehicle.You'll love living at Parkside Apartments in West Fargo, ND. With Rendezvous Park as a backyard neighbor, you'll have access to recreational trails, sporting fields and courts, and endless amount of space to relax. 32nd Avenue is just to the north providing access to several shopping and dining options just minutes away. Travel Sheyenne Street for access to Interstate 94, and you can easily exp

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300-$350
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $200
limit: 1
rent: $20/month
restrictions: Documentation is required including proof of being spayed/neutered and up to date distemper and rabies inoculations
Parking Details: Open Lot, Detached Garage Included. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parkside Apartments have any available units?
Parkside Apartments has 9 units available starting at $640 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Parkside Apartments have?
Some of Parkside Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkside Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Parkside Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkside Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Parkside Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Parkside Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Parkside Apartments offers parking.
Does Parkside Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Parkside Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkside Apartments have a pool?
No, Parkside Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Parkside Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Parkside Apartments has accessible units.
Does Parkside Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parkside Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Parkside Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Parkside Apartments has units with air conditioning.
