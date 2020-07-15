Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly accessible parking garage on-site laundry 24hr maintenance internet access

The Parkside Apartments in West Fargo, ND are the perfect combination of style and comfort. Tucked in a residential neighborhood, these cat friendly, efficiency, one and two bedroom apartments are a great place to call home. From garages to select paid utilities, there's so much to love about Parkside!Each apartment either has washer and dryer hookups or access to community laundry making chore day easy. In winter months, you'll love the fact your heat and hot water are included in the rent in addition to a double stall garage perfect for storage and protection from the elements for your vehicle.You'll love living at Parkside Apartments in West Fargo, ND. With Rendezvous Park as a backyard neighbor, you'll have access to recreational trails, sporting fields and courts, and endless amount of space to relax. 32nd Avenue is just to the north providing access to several shopping and dining options just minutes away. Travel Sheyenne Street for access to Interstate 94, and you can easily exp