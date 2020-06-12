/
2 bedroom apartments
78 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Fargo, ND
9 Units Available
Parkside Apartments
3240 9th St W, West Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
The Parkside Apartments in West Fargo, ND are the perfect combination of style and comfort. Tucked in a residential neighborhood, these cat friendly, efficiency, one and two bedroom apartments are a great place to call home.
4 Units Available
Saddlebrook
607 1st Ave E, West Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$605
900 sqft
The Saddlebrook Apartments offer efficiency, one, and two bedroom apartments in West Fargo, ND. In addition to the great residential community, you'll love the convenient features like the fact the heat is paid.
10 Units Available
Parkwest Gardens
1150 2nd St E, West Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$695
910 sqft
The Parkwest Gardens offer spacious one, two, three, and four bedroom apartments in West Fargo, ND.
4 Units Available
Prairie Park Apartments
1318 6th St E, West Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$650
921 sqft
The Prairie Park Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in West Fargo, ND. Combining convenience and comfort, the Prairie Park Apartments feature laundry options and paid heat to make the perfect home for you and your pet!
13 Units Available
Eagle Run Apartments
3415 5th St W, West Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$685
823 sqft
The Eagle Run Apartments offer a variety of cat-friendly, efficiency, one, and two bedroom apartments in a thriving neighborhood in West Fargo, ND. Each apartment has a selection of laundry and parking options.
4 Units Available
Sheyenne Terrace
830 1st St W, West Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
The Sheyenne Terrace Townhomes offer spacious two, three, and four bedroom townhomes in West Fargo, ND. Bring your cat or dog, and fall in love with the great features such as laundry hookups and garages.
1 Unit Available
623 2nd Avenue West
623 2nd Avenue West, West Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
623 2nd Avenue West Available 06/15/20 2 Bedroom Duplex - 2 bed, 1 bath duplex in West Fargo. New kitchen appliances, upstairs has fresh paint, new carpet, light fixtures, and blinds.
Results within 1 mile of West Fargo
Village West
5 Units Available
Alden Pines
1001 42nd Street Southwest, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$625
805 sqft
The Alden Pines Apartments off affordable and comfortable two bedroom apartments in Fargo.
24 Units Available
Urban Plains
5280 28th Ave S, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1299 sqft
The exceptional exteriors and incredible interiors at Urban Plains Apartments in Fargo, create a luxurious retreat from the hectic world.
Willow Park
15 Units Available
Westwood Estates
4720 16th Ave S, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$625
859 sqft
The Westwood Estates Apartment Community in Fargo offers affordable one, two, and three bedroom apartments with features that will make you and your cat happy! Combine a great location with time saving amenities and you get Westwood Estates!
Willow Park
16 Units Available
Carlton Place
1501 48th St S, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$650
881 sqft
The Carlton Place Apartments in Fargo offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom options with a variety of amenities in a convenient location.
Village West
6 Units Available
France
901 42nd St S, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$595
885 sqft
The France Apartments offer remodeled one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. From the great, central location to the affordable prices, the comfortable France Apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Village West
5 Units Available
Dakota Manor
1101 42nd St S, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$605
850 sqft
The Dakota Manor Apartments offer one and two bedroom apartments in Fargo. Whether you're looking for a dog friendly apartment, or something in the heart of town, Dakota Manor has options for you and your furry friend.
Willow Park
8 Units Available
SUNWOOD Apartments
4701 17th Ave S, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$750
938 sqft
The Sunwood Apartments have so much to offer if you're looking for the perfect Fargo apartment with everything you need! From a great, central location, to convenient amenities, there's something for everyone at Sunwood! There's a combination of
2 Units Available
Wolf Creek
5200 44th Ave S, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$845
1025 sqft
The upscale one, two, and three bedroom floorplans offered at Wolf Creek Apartments feature modern fixtures and features such as wood laminate flooring and updated appliances.
1 Unit Available
5087 43rd Avenue South
5087 43 Avenue South, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
There is an additional pet deposit and addition to monthly rent for pet. Inquire for details. Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5087-43rd-ave-s-fargo-nd-58104-usa-unit-1/39effae1-03e3-4799-9013-0e96bf1ccfc3 (RLNE4358972)
Results within 5 miles of West Fargo
South High
7 Units Available
Southview Village
2420 20th Ave S, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$685
975 sqft
The Southview Village Apartments feature beautiful, cat friendly apartments in South Fargo. Well stocked with tons of features, there's an apartment for everyone.
Stone Bridge
8 Units Available
Flagstone Apartments
2651 36th Ave S, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$715
936 sqft
The Flagstone Apartments in Fargo, ND offer a variety of one and two bedroom layouts, perfect for any lifestyle. In addition to a great South Fargo neighborhood, Flagstone also offers convenient features at a great value!
Anderson Park
6 Units Available
29 WEST
2836 41st Street South, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1170 sqft
The luxurious 29 West Apartments in Fargo, ND have all the features you want to live in style. These brand new, one and two bedroom apartments have gorgeous interiors which include modern fixtures and tons of storage space.
Village West
5 Units Available
Bella Vista
825 42nd Street Southwest, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$595
850 sqft
The Bella Vista Apartments offers comfortable and affordable two and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND.
West Acres
14 Units Available
Rosegate
1770 42nd St S, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$695
960 sqft
The Rosegate Apartments in Fargo offer contemporary efficiency, one, and two bedroom apartments at the heart of a vibrant community. From extra storage to community laundry - there's something for everyone at Rosegate.
West Acres
18 Units Available
Pinehurst Apartments
1721 39th St SW, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$750
1027 sqft
The Pinehurst Apartments are located in one of the most convenient neighborhoods in Fargo. Besides the great location, Pinehurst offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments with great features - perfect for any lifestyle.
Brunsdale
12 Units Available
Summit Point
1724 Gold Drive, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$760
973 sqft
The Summit Point Apartments offer updated efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. There's so much to love about Summit Point.
Southpointe
7 Units Available
Southgate
3315 17th St S, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$615
887 sqft
The Southgate Apartments feature cat friendly, efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Fargo, ND.
