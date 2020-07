Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal oven range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking bbq/grill garage cats allowed on-site laundry pet friendly courtyard internet access

The Summit Point Apartments offer updated efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. There's so much to love about Summit Point. From the budget friendly features including paid heat and hot water to the convenient additions such as garages, community laundry, and relaxing balconies or patios!



These spacious Fargo apartments are in a convenient and charming location. Right on the edge of a residential neighborhood yet close to Interstate 94 and 25th street, you're close to a little bit of everything you need! A long recreational trail connects you to dozens of parks and sporting facilities. Doolittles Woodfire Grill and Ruby Tuesdays are just a few of the nearby food options. Hop on the interstate to discover more of Fargo and beyond!