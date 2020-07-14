All apartments in Fargo
Prairiewood Meadows
Prairiewood Meadows

137 Prairiewood Dr S · (833) 361-4778
Location

137 Prairiewood Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103
Prairiewood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit A-203 · Avail. Sep 1

$730

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1025 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit C-202 · Avail. Nov 1

$900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1245 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Prairiewood Meadows.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
cable included
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
cable included
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
garage
on-site laundry
e-payments
internet access
sauna
The Prairiewood Meadows Apartments offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. Find amazing amenities like a fitness room and attached garages. You'll love living at Prairiewood Meadows with its convenient location and cozy neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $300, 2 Beds: $350, 3 Beds: $400
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $200
limit: 1
rent: $20/month
restrictions: Prior written authorization from GOLDMARK is required prior to bringing your pet to the property. Additional documentation is required including proof of being spayed/neutered and up to date distemper and rabies inoculations
Parking Details: Surface Lot, Attached Garage Included.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Prairiewood Meadows have any available units?
Prairiewood Meadows has 2 units available starting at $730 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fargo, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fargo Rent Report.
What amenities does Prairiewood Meadows have?
Some of Prairiewood Meadows's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Prairiewood Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
Prairiewood Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Prairiewood Meadows pet-friendly?
Yes, Prairiewood Meadows is pet friendly.
Does Prairiewood Meadows offer parking?
Yes, Prairiewood Meadows offers parking.
Does Prairiewood Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Prairiewood Meadows offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Prairiewood Meadows have a pool?
No, Prairiewood Meadows does not have a pool.
Does Prairiewood Meadows have accessible units?
No, Prairiewood Meadows does not have accessible units.
Does Prairiewood Meadows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Prairiewood Meadows has units with dishwashers.
