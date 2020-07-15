All apartments in Fargo
Home
/
Fargo, ND
/
Maybrook
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:50 AM

Maybrook

3219 18th St S · (833) 480-2644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3219 18th St S, Fargo, ND 58104
Southpointe

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. Nov 1

$775

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1060 sqft

Unit 301 · Avail. Sep 1

$790

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1060 sqft

4 Bedrooms

Unit 309 · Avail. Sep 1

$915

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Maybrook.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
gym
on-site laundry
accepts section 8
basketball court
e-payments
internet access
playground
When searching for Fargo Apartments, look no further than Maybrook Apartment Community! The spacious one, two, three, and four bedroom floorplans have all the amenities you are looking for in your next home. From extra storage, to a garage for your vehicle, Maybrook Apartments are the perfect place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300-$500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Documentation is required including proof of being spayed/neutered and up to date distemper and rabies inoculations.
Dogs
fee: $300 per dog
rent: $30 per dog/month
Cats
fee: $200 per cat
rent: $20 per cat/month
Parking Details: Open Lot, Detached Single Car Garage Included.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Maybrook have any available units?
Maybrook has 3 units available starting at $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fargo, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fargo Rent Report.
What amenities does Maybrook have?
Some of Maybrook's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Maybrook currently offering any rent specials?
Maybrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Maybrook pet-friendly?
Yes, Maybrook is pet friendly.
Does Maybrook offer parking?
Yes, Maybrook offers parking.
Does Maybrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, Maybrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Maybrook have a pool?
No, Maybrook does not have a pool.
Does Maybrook have accessible units?
No, Maybrook does not have accessible units.
Does Maybrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Maybrook has units with dishwashers.
