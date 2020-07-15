All apartments in Fargo
Find more places like Maplewood Bend Community.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fargo, ND
/
Maplewood Bend Community
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:59 AM

Maplewood Bend Community

2211 11th Ave S · (833) 490-0314
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Up to 2months free with a 13 month lease
logo
Rent Special
Up to 2 months free on a 2 bedroom with a 13 month lease
Browse Similar Places
Fargo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2211 11th Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103
Carl Ben

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02-102 · Avail. now

$575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 02-103 · Avail. now

$575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 02-107 · Avail. now

$590

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 09-302 · Avail. Aug 1

$865

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Maplewood Bend Community.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
on-site laundry
e-payments
internet access
The Maplewood Bend Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Fargo, ND. You'll love the convenient features such as community laundry and a variety of parking options that include garages and off street parking. Bring your cat, and fall in love with the extra storage space!

The Maplewood Bend Apartments in Fargo are set on the edge of a residential neighborhood near several parks and recreational trails. Just north of 13th Avenue and east of 25th Street, you'll have easy access to dozens of shopping and dining options. When you travel a few minutes south, you'll also find hopping on Interstate 94 is easy!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250-$400
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $200
limit: 1
rent: $20/month
restrictions: Must have proof of pet being spayed/neutered
Parking Details: Surface Lot, Private Detached Garage, Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Maplewood Bend Community have any available units?
Maplewood Bend Community has 7 units available starting at $575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fargo, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fargo Rent Report.
What amenities does Maplewood Bend Community have?
Some of Maplewood Bend Community's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Maplewood Bend Community currently offering any rent specials?
Maplewood Bend Community is offering the following rent specials: Up to 2months free with a 13 month lease
Is Maplewood Bend Community pet-friendly?
Yes, Maplewood Bend Community is pet friendly.
Does Maplewood Bend Community offer parking?
Yes, Maplewood Bend Community offers parking.
Does Maplewood Bend Community have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Maplewood Bend Community offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Maplewood Bend Community have a pool?
No, Maplewood Bend Community does not have a pool.
Does Maplewood Bend Community have accessible units?
No, Maplewood Bend Community does not have accessible units.
Does Maplewood Bend Community have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Maplewood Bend Community has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Maplewood Bend Community?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cityside Apartments
202 6th Ave N
Fargo, ND 58102
Alden Pines
1001 42nd Street Southwest
Fargo, ND 58103
France
901 42nd St S
Fargo, ND 58103
North Manor
2814 7th Street North
Fargo, ND 58102
Kingswood
1001 18th Street North
Fargo, ND 58102
Cedar Square East & West
3037 10th St N
Fargo, ND 58102
Windsor
402 31st Avenue North
Fargo, ND 58102
Monticello
711 North University Drive
Fargo, ND 58102

Similar Pages

Fargo 1 BedroomsFargo 2 Bedrooms
Fargo Apartments with GarageFargo Apartments with Parking
Fargo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Moorhead, MNWest Fargo, ND
Fergus Falls, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrunsdaleNorthportVillage West
NdsuWest AcresWestgate
Bluemont LakesWillow Park

Apartments Near Colleges

North Dakota State University-Main CampusConcordia College at Moorhead
Minnesota State University Moorhead
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity