Maplewood Bend Community

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup cable included carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage on-site laundry e-payments internet access

The Maplewood Bend Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Fargo, ND. You'll love the convenient features such as community laundry and a variety of parking options that include garages and off street parking. Bring your cat, and fall in love with the extra storage space!



The Maplewood Bend Apartments in Fargo are set on the edge of a residential neighborhood near several parks and recreational trails. Just north of 13th Avenue and east of 25th Street, you'll have easy access to dozens of shopping and dining options. When you travel a few minutes south, you'll also find hopping on Interstate 94 is easy!