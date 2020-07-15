All apartments in Fargo
Cedars 4
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:50 AM

Cedars 4

1741 42nd Street Southwest · (833) 866-5652
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1741 42nd Street Southwest, Fargo, ND 58103
West Acres

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 009 · Avail. Aug 1

$720

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 014 · Avail. now

$820

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cedars 4.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
e-payments
guest parking
The Cedars 4 Apartments offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. Combining comfort and convenience, Cedars 4 has the perfect home for any lifestyle. The central location and great amenities like in-home laundry make these Fargo apartments the perfect place to call home.

The extra storage space in the Cedars 4 Apartments are just the beginning of the long list of cozy and convenient features. Spend less time on chores with an in-home washer and dryer and dishwasher. Cuddle up with your cat next to a warm fireplace while you enjoy the peace of mind knowing your heat is included in the rent, and your vehicle is protected from the elements in your own garage.

In addition to the great features, Cedars 4 Apartments in Fargo offer one of the best locations in town. Bordering Rabanus Park and just down the street from West Acres Mall means there's a variety of activities for everyone. There's more shopping and dining options than you can count thanks to 42nd Stree

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $350-$400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $200
limit: 1
rent: $20/month
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Attached Garage: Included in select leases. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cedars 4 have any available units?
Cedars 4 has 2 units available starting at $720 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fargo, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fargo Rent Report.
What amenities does Cedars 4 have?
Some of Cedars 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cedars 4 currently offering any rent specials?
Cedars 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cedars 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, Cedars 4 is pet friendly.
Does Cedars 4 offer parking?
Yes, Cedars 4 offers parking.
Does Cedars 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cedars 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cedars 4 have a pool?
No, Cedars 4 does not have a pool.
Does Cedars 4 have accessible units?
No, Cedars 4 does not have accessible units.
Does Cedars 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cedars 4 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Cedars 4?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

