Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

The Cedars 4 Apartments offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. Combining comfort and convenience, Cedars 4 has the perfect home for any lifestyle. The central location and great amenities like in-home laundry make these Fargo apartments the perfect place to call home.



The extra storage space in the Cedars 4 Apartments are just the beginning of the long list of cozy and convenient features. Spend less time on chores with an in-home washer and dryer and dishwasher. Cuddle up with your cat next to a warm fireplace while you enjoy the peace of mind knowing your heat is included in the rent, and your vehicle is protected from the elements in your own garage.



In addition to the great features, Cedars 4 Apartments in Fargo offer one of the best locations in town. Bordering Rabanus Park and just down the street from West Acres Mall means there's a variety of activities for everyone. There's more shopping and dining options than you can count thanks to 42nd Stree