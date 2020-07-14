Amenities
Savannah Place Apartments in Winston-Salem, NC feature newly renovated 1 & 2-bedroom apartment homes! Situated just 6 miles from downtown, our desirable location places you near the area's most progressive employers, shopping, dining and entertainment. We are only 3 miles to Hanes Mall and Novant Health Forsyth and 5 miles to Wake Forest Medical Center. Plus, our easy access to Hwy 421 & I-40 makes getting around ultra-convenient. Savannah Place boasts newly renovated apartments that include an all-new kitchen with Energy-Star appliances, fresh cabinets and counter tops. Plus, sleek wood style flooring, stylish finishes and custom lighting is included. Our community offers a resort style pool & sundeck, fitness center, playground, dog park and more. Define your space at Savannah Place Apartments in Winston-Salem. Visit Today & Discover Our Interior and Exterior Renovations.