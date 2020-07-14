All apartments in Winston-Salem
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:27 AM

Savannah Place

400 Magnolia Branch Dr · (978) 631-3219
Location

400 Magnolia Branch Dr, Winston-Salem, NC 27104

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 410-05 · Avail. Aug 29

$790

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

Unit 440-02 · Avail. Aug 8

$814

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit 440-11 · Avail. Aug 22

$917

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 411-07 · Avail. Oct 3

$898

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1215 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Savannah Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
business center
car wash area
carport
coffee bar
community garden
fire pit
green community
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
tennis court
Savannah Place Apartments in Winston-Salem, NC feature newly renovated 1 & 2-bedroom apartment homes! Situated just 6 miles from downtown, our desirable location places you near the area's most progressive employers, shopping, dining and entertainment. We are only 3 miles to Hanes Mall and Novant Health Forsyth and 5 miles to Wake Forest Medical Center. Plus, our easy access to Hwy 421 & I-40 makes getting around ultra-convenient. Savannah Place boasts newly renovated apartments that include an all-new kitchen with Energy-Star appliances, fresh cabinets and counter tops. Plus, sleek wood style flooring, stylish finishes and custom lighting is included. Our community offers a resort style pool & sundeck, fitness center, playground, dog park and more. Define your space at Savannah Place Apartments in Winston-Salem. Visit Today & Discover Our Interior and Exterior Renovations.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: Bond starting at $175, or based off credit
Move-in Fees: $199
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 - $450 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/monthly per pet
restrictions: No weight or breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Private, convenient parking throughout the Community. Garages available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Savannah Place have any available units?
Savannah Place has 5 units available starting at $790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does Savannah Place have?
Some of Savannah Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Savannah Place currently offering any rent specials?
Savannah Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Savannah Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Savannah Place is pet friendly.
Does Savannah Place offer parking?
Yes, Savannah Place offers parking.
Does Savannah Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Savannah Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Savannah Place have a pool?
Yes, Savannah Place has a pool.
Does Savannah Place have accessible units?
Yes, Savannah Place has accessible units.
Does Savannah Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Savannah Place has units with dishwashers.
