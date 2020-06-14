Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

138 Apartments for rent in Davidson, NC with garage

Davidson apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1013 Central Park Circle
1013 Central Park Circle, Davidson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1467 sqft
1013 Central Park Circle Available 08/01/20 Beautiful, open floorplan townhouse with high ceiling! - Beautiful, open floorplan townhouse with high ceilings. Home features decent size living room with cozy fireplace at center focal point.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
11614 Westbranch Parkway
11614 Westbranch Pkwy, Davidson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2502 sqft
Must see 2019 built home in Davidson's West Branch Community . This home has a gourmet kitchen with a large island that seats four + people, granite, gas stove and large panty.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
618 Old Meeting Way
618 Old Meeting Way, Davidson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1386 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Wonderful town home in Davidson within walking distance to shopping. This home is perfect! Well appointed with a bright floor plan and a 2 car garage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
433 Ohenry Avenue
433 O'henry Avenue, Davidson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2016 sqft
Beautiful townhouse overlooking Clemens Place green in desirable St. Alban's neighborhood.Three Bedrooms, 2-1/2 Bathrooms with Master Suite on Main level.
Results within 1 mile of Davidson

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
21140 Cornelius Street
21140 Cornelius Street, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1275 sqft
HURRY.. Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in by July 1st and get September for Free. . Great curb appeal - Fully renovated 3 bedroom home on corner lot with separate 2-car garage plus lots of extra parking.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
18010 Coulter Parkway
18010 Coulter Parkway, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1947 sqft
Rare rental in Baileys Glen! Enjoy maintenance-free living and amazing amenities: pickleball and tennis courts, putting green, croquet, bocci ball, horseshoes, and huge clubhouse featuring a gym, craft, game and ballroom, library and kitchen, Jr.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Antiquity
1 Unit Available
19847 Lamp Lighters Way
19847 Lamp Lighters Way, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1222 sqft
Brick END UNIT 2-story townhome in the desirable Antiquity community in Cornelius For Lease! Enjoy all the community has to offer with pool, playground, walking trails, dog park and you can walk or bike to Harris Teeter, retail shopping and
Results within 5 miles of Davidson
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Downtown Huntersville
22 Units Available
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,049
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1345 sqft
Well-situated near the I-77/I-485 interchange. Refined living accentuated by stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Relax poolside, work out in the fitness center, or hike on the wooded trail.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
24 Units Available
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$929
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1255 sqft
Well-stocked kitchen includes granite countertops, hardwood floor, dishwasher, microwave and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, playground, dog park, business center and trash valet enjoyed by all residents.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
12 Units Available
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy units with washer-dryer hookup, patio or balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Great location in walking distance from the shops Kenton Place and Birkdale Village.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy, Huntersville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,256
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1371 sqft
Located minutes from Lake Norman with views of Main Street. Units feature carpeting and hardwood floors, along with upgraded appliances. The community has its own concierge, swimming pool and fitness center. Pets allowed.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
27 Units Available
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,427
1333 sqft
Furnished apartments with spacious layouts and fireplaces. Community highlights include a tennis court, fitness center and dog park. Easy access to I-77. Close to Birkdale Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location just minutes from town with easy access to public transit and I-77. Enjoy the pool, tennis court, volleyball court and private fire pit. Recently renovated apartments have laundry in-unit and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
12 Units Available
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$860
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1143 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, close to I-77, NC Route 73 and I-485. Community offers residents access to parking, pool, tennis court and putting green. Residents live in units with granite counters, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
14 Units Available
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$934
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1179 sqft
NEW & IMPROVED CLUBHOUSE AND AMENITIES: Redesigned 24/7 Clubhouse featuring NEW Cardio/Strength Fitness Center with LifeFitness Interactive Cardio Equipment: virtual trainer, smartphone connectivity, and more; NEW Media/Wi-Fi Lounge & Business
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Waterlynn
18 Units Available
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$996
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1320 sqft
Luxury apartments just 20 minutes outside of Charlotte with easy access to I-77. Resort-style swimming pool and BBQ/Picnic area for entertaining. Units come with w/d and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
16 Units Available
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,028
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
1237 sqft
We are now accepting self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our Virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with bay windows, 9-foot ceilings, and a fireplace. Community highlights include a tennis court, business center, and fitness center. Easy access to I-77. Close to Lake Norman.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1531 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENT HOMES... NOW OPEN! Find your new home today! Ardmore at Alcove in Mooresville, NC is cozily tucked away but just minutes from Lake Norman and other local attractions.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
24 Units Available
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr, Mooresville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,510
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1189 sqft
Imagine enjoying direct, private access to the pristine waters of Lake Norman just steps from where you sleep. Amenities and activities designed to enhance lake living and capture the feeling of being permanently on vacation.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Vermillion
1 Unit Available
13840 Winmau Lane
13840 Winmau Lane, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1570 sqft
Vermillion - 2-story brick, 2-bedroom townhome with flexible living space on entrance level. Great kitchen features and conveniently located near I-77 and Huntersville amenities. (RLNE3992985)

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
218 Wood Duck Loop
218 Wood Duck Loop, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2446 sqft
218 Wood Duck Loop; Large private and wooded lot. - Move in ready spacious home on large private and wooded lot with limited seasonal views of Lake Norman. Nice large covered rocking chair style front porch.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highland Creek
1 Unit Available
8921 Socata Way
8921 Socata Way, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1258 sqft
Price - $1,275/month Specs - 2bedrooms, 2.5bath City Charlotte, NC 28269 Spacious1258 sq ft Townhome available for rent You're going to love this lovely 2 bedroom, 2.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2553 Brawley School Rd.
2553 Brawley School Road, Iredell County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,190
3405 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Great 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath House Near Lake Norman - Property Id: 29476 Beautiful home on spacious wooded corner lot almost an acre in size with views of Lake Norman.
City Guide for Davidson, NC

Two student societies on the Davidson College campus used to debate the issues of the day across the quad. One such student was 28th President of the United States Woodrow Wilson, who was a Davidson College student before transferring and eventually graduating from Princeton University in 1879.

Which came first, the town or the college? In charming Davidson, it hardly matters. Not when you're surrounded by plenty of walkable sidewalks, greenery all around and a community that actively works to keep its small-town charm alive and well. Named for local Revolutionary War hero Brigadier General William Lee Davidson, the lakeside town of Davidson was founded in 1837. More than 10,000 residents live in the cozy community just north of picturesque Lake Norman. A turning point for the town was in the late 1880s when neighboring community Cornelius' cotton industry took over. Davidson had to find new ways to keep its economy going since it couldn't keep pace with the manufacturing cities of nearby Cornelius and Mooresville. A diversified economy built largely on the college helped Davidson grow, but in the 1970s the residents and town leaders decided to make permanent changes to purposely limit the town's growth. Today, the result of the concerned citizens' hard work can be seen in the miles of walking trails and greenways that connect neighborhoods. Open spaces of manicured green grass can be seen in front of and between office buildings, a stark contrast from the overgrown cityscape of Charlotte just 20 miles south on Interstate 77. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Davidson, NC

Davidson apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

