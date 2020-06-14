20 Apartments for rent in Burlington, NC with garage

Apartment List
Burlington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
The Chase
3508 Garden Rd, Burlington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A community unlike any other in the area, the complex is located on 24-acres of beautiful landscape. This includes a lake with fountain and gazebo. Units are pet-friendly and residents 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
57 Units Available
198 Milltown
198 Milltown St., Burlington, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1291 sqft
Turn the key and step into your brand new apartment home at 198 Milltown in Burlington, NC. Your 1, 2 or 3-bedroom home will redefine what it means to live a life of leisure and luxury.
Last updated May 19 at 11:05pm
$
Contact for Availability
Summerlyn Place
750 Boone Station Dr, Burlington, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1479 sqft
A short drive from Burlington-Alamance Regional Airport. Smoke-free community with a pool, tennis court, clubhouse and dog park. Luxury apartments feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, carpet and in-unit laundry.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
332 Fountain Place
332 Fountain Place, Burlington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2137 sqft
W. Burlington - Located in Historical District of Burlington! 4BR, 2.5 Bath home featuring Family Room with Gas Fireplace, Eat in Kitchen, Separate Dining Room, Office/Study, Covered back porch, Detached 2 car garage with 10 x 19 room above.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4036 Comrie Lane
4036 Comrie Lane, Burlington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1660 sqft
4036 Comrie Lane Available 06/15/20 Resort style living 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2508 Cambridge Rd
2508 Cambridge Road, Burlington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2400 sqft
~~~~~~~~~~ Spacious 4 bedroom ~~~~~~~~~ ~~~~ Highland School District ~~~~ - ~~~~ We do NOT accept Section 8 ~~~~ **** Minimum credit score 700 required **** Spacious 2-story vinyl-clad transitional home built in 2003.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1405 N Graham Hopedale Rd
1405 North Graham Hopedale Road, Alamance County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1586 sqft
Two bedroom, 1.5 bath Cape Cod in Burlington-MUST SEE!! - Home sweet home! This gem in Burlington offers two bedrooms and 1.5 bath, two bonus areas upstairs, fresh paint, new carpet & other updates, and two screened in porches.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
6711 Gabrielle Pt.
6711 Gabrielle Point, Guilford County, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1896 sqft
6711 Gabrielle Pt. Available 06/19/20 Coming Soon to View! Impressive 3/4 bed 2.5 bath Townnhome in Whitsett! - Coming Soon to schedule appt target date is Avail. Date at RENTrrc.com. NO PETS Impressive 3/4 bed 2.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
673 Winners Circle
673 Winners Circle, Guilford County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
Brightwood Farms - Nice 4 bedroom 2.5 bath house in Brightwood Farms. Hardwood floors, gas log fireplace, 2 car garage, all bedrooms upstairs, laundry room, fenced in backyard, central air and paved driveway. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5754777)

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1200 Dogwood Drive
1200 Dogwood Drive, Gibsonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2447 sqft
Beautiful one story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with bonus room for rent! - Beautiful one story 3 bedroom 2.
Last updated June 14 at 12:29am
16 Units Available
Ashbury Square
202 Ashbury Blvd, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1085 sqft
Come visit Ashbury Square Apartments and find your new home today! Our community offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
11 Units Available
Carden Place Apartment Homes
101 Carden Place Dr, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
$914
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments packed with amenities, including a fireplace, walk-in closets, and kitchens with stainless steel GE appliances, granite counters and brushed nickel hardware. Bathrooms have double-sink vanities. Pet-friendly community with dog park and internet cafe.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
802 Stockport Way
802 Stockport Way, Greensboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2300 sqft
Now Available! Located in an well established subdivision sits this spacious 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in McLeansville.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
4102 Devonwood Court
4102 Devonwood Ct, Guilford County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1401 sqft
4102 Devonwood Court Available 06/19/20 BRAND NEW HOME 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath w/garage - Available June 19th 2020 - Brand New Home in Creekside neighborhood near interstate with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
4104 Devonwood Court
4104 Devonwood Ct, Guilford County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,385
1801 sqft
4104 Devonwood Court Available 06/19/20 BRAND NEW HOME 4 Bed/ 2.5 Bath w/ garage - Available June 19th 2020 - Brand New Home in Creekside neighborhood near interstate with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
4100 Devonwood Court
4100 Devonwood Ct, Guilford County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1601 sqft
4100 Devonwood Court Available 06/19/20 BRAND NEW HOME 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom w/garage - Available June 19th 2020 - Brand New Home in Creekside neighborhood near interstate with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with open loft on 2nd level.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
4101 Devonwood Court
4101 Devonwood Ct, Guilford County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,415
2001 sqft
4101 Devonwood Court Available 06/19/20 BRAND NEW HOME 4 Bed / 3 Full Baths w/ garage - Available June 19th 2020 - Brand New Home with 2000 square feet in Creekside neighborhood near interstate with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths and open loft.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
508 Bunker Ct
508 Bunker Drive, Mebane, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2466 sqft
Open concept home in popular Arrowhead community convenient to shopping, hwys! 3Bed/2Ba with 1st floor w/hardwoods, FR w/stacked stone corner fireplace, light & bright Kitchen w/SS appliances, granite counters & center island.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1218 Sundown Dr
1218 Sundown Drive, Orange County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1104 sqft
1218 Sundown Dr Available 05/15/20 Will Go Fast! 3 BD Remodeled House in Mebane With Huge Garage - Available May 15th! - Fabulous location! Only 5 miles to I-40, 4.5 miles to Tanger Outlets, and 2.5 miles to downtown Mebane.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
203 Briarwood Drive
203 Briarwood Drive, Mebane, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1646 sqft
Immaculate, beautiful one level home situated on a large lot with extensive landscaping that backs up to a tranquil, winding, tree-lined creek. View from the first floor master bedroom overlooks the park-like back yard.
City Guide for Burlington, NC

Burlington: known as the "The Hosiery Center of the South" due to the sock and hosiery-making factories that dotted the community during the first half of the 20th century.

Burlington, North Carolina, is a town of about 50,000 in the central northern part of the state. Overall, it's a pleasant place to live: temperate weather (averages in the high 80s in the summertime, with a wintertime low of about 30), just the right amount of rain (July is the wettest month, with an average rainfall of nearly 5 inches), and a cost of living that is less than the U.S. average, yet countered by a slightly high unemployment rate for the state. Native sons and long-time residents may well love their town, but let's be honest: the biggest selling point of Burlington is its enviable location. It's just a quick 30-minute drive west to Greensboro and a little further to Winston-Salem -- both major North Carolina cities with packed downtown areas, symphonies, museums and shopping centers. Heading east? You can be in the state capital, Raleigh, in about an hour. Not too bad a location for a safe, quaint town! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Burlington, NC

Burlington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

