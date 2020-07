Briarleigh Park Apartments

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony air conditioning w/d hookup carpet extra storage ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly trash valet accessible on-site laundry 24hr laundry alarm system bbq/grill e-payments hot tub package receiving

Briarleigh Park truly fits the lifestyle you have earned. Select your home for our various floor plans, each one meeting the highest modern design standards with finishes reminiscent of a custom home. Briarleigh Park is conveniently situated just off prestigious Country Club Road, just minutes away from fine dining and shopping venues, along with major employment bases and interstate I-40 and 421. At a Blue Ridge community, not only do we build and manage beautiful apartment homes…we Enhance People's Lives. Our elite team of associates does this each and every day by providing customer service that is truly unsurpassed. Every time you come home you should feel like you've arrived. At Briarleigh Park…You Will!