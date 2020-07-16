All apartments in Winston-Salem
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

714 Scholastic Court

714 Scholastic Court · (336) 727-8600
Location

714 Scholastic Court, Winston-Salem, NC 27106

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 714 Scholastic Court · Avail. now

$925

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Deacon Ridge at WFU! - Main level with secured, camera entrance plus separate private outside entrance. Great room with gas fireplace, entertainment center, palladium window, ceiling fan and built-ins. Bar from kitchen to great room. New carpet and vinyl throughout the condo. All appliances including washer and dryer. Apollo gas circulator heat and central air. Tenant pays gas and electric. Spacious rooms, extra convenient location! No inside smoking.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2060589?source=marketing

(RLNE2037970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 Scholastic Court have any available units?
714 Scholastic Court has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does 714 Scholastic Court have?
Some of 714 Scholastic Court's amenities include in unit laundry, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 Scholastic Court currently offering any rent specials?
714 Scholastic Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 Scholastic Court pet-friendly?
No, 714 Scholastic Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winston-Salem.
Does 714 Scholastic Court offer parking?
No, 714 Scholastic Court does not offer parking.
Does 714 Scholastic Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 714 Scholastic Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 Scholastic Court have a pool?
No, 714 Scholastic Court does not have a pool.
Does 714 Scholastic Court have accessible units?
No, 714 Scholastic Court does not have accessible units.
Does 714 Scholastic Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 714 Scholastic Court does not have units with dishwashers.
