Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:18 AM
9 Apartments For Rent Near HPU
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
Eastchester Ridge
2120 Chester Ridge Dr, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,213
1256 sqft
Virtual tours are currently available by appointment only. Anyone who tours virtually will receive waived application and admin fees! Call or message to reach our leasing team today for details.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:16 AM
8 Units Available
Chatham Wood
856 Lakecrest Ave, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$724
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
986 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chatham Wood in High Point. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
901 OAKVIEW ROAD
901 Oakview Road, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1957 sqft
SPACIOUS ONE LEVEL HOME IN HIGH-POINT - VERY NICE ONE LEVEL HOME; 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, LIVINGROOM, DINING, DEN W/FIREPLACE, SUNROON, KITCHEN W/STOVE, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER AND MICROWAVE, W/D CONN, FRONT PORCH, 2 CAR CARPORT, STORAGE ROOM OFF
1 of 17
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
223 Woodbury St
223 Woodbury Street, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
725 sqft
Nicely remodeled ranch with fenced yard - To schedule an appointment by phone, please call us at 336-870-0768 Don't miss out on this nice home. This 2 bedroom home has plenty of space and lots on natural light.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
1505 Overbrook Court
1505 Overbrook Court, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Nicely landscaped yard, carport, stainless steel appliances, large range top, open floor plan.
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1432 Bailey Cir
1432 Bailey Circle, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1160 sqft
Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 1432 Bailey Circle, High Point, NC 27262: 2 bedroom, 2 ½ bath end unit townhome in Trails Crossing! Features wood look laminate flooring throughout (no carpet!) Spacious living room area.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
1611 Waverly Street
1611 Waverly Street, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1604 sqft
This Great High Point Home Will Not Last Long! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has just recently been updated to include new appliances, new flooring, upgraded paint and lighting! Snatch this one up today with an approved application and paid
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1413 Madison Ave
1413 Madison Street, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$875
1160 sqft
1413 Madison Ave Available 08/15/20 - ALL BRICK HOME! Cozy 3 bed/2 bath home! Property is in close proximity to many amenities that the city of High Point has to offer with a quick trip to Greensboro as well! (RLNE5917329)
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
215 MORGAN PLACE
215 Morgan Place, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$525
- 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOUSE, LIVINGROOM, KITCHEN,W/D CONN, GAS HEAT, NO PETS AND NO SMOKERS (RLNE5555859)