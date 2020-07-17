All apartments in Winston-Salem
Find more places like 640 Nokomis Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winston-Salem, NC
/
640 Nokomis Ct.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

640 Nokomis Ct.

640 Nokomis Court Northwest · (336) 624-9744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Winston-Salem
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

640 Nokomis Court Northwest, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Buena Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2300 · Avail. Aug 9

$2,300

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Available 08/09/20 Gem in Buena Vista - Property Id: 304135

Elegant 3000 s. f. home in Buena Vista, 3 BR, 2 1/2 Bath, short walk to prestigious Whitaker Elementary School, 5 minutes to Wake Forest Medical School and Forsyth Medical Ctr., near all city amenities, beautifully landscaped setting, lovely living room with fireplace, den with gas fireplace, master bedroom with own bath and large closet, two bedrooms with large closets, play/office room, huge laundry room, expansive rear deck with secluded view of woodlands. Non-refundable pet deposit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/640-nokomis-ct.-winston-salem-nc/304135
Property Id 304135

(RLNE5959632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 Nokomis Ct. have any available units?
640 Nokomis Ct. has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does 640 Nokomis Ct. have?
Some of 640 Nokomis Ct.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 Nokomis Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
640 Nokomis Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 Nokomis Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 640 Nokomis Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 640 Nokomis Ct. offer parking?
No, 640 Nokomis Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 640 Nokomis Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 640 Nokomis Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 Nokomis Ct. have a pool?
No, 640 Nokomis Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 640 Nokomis Ct. have accessible units?
No, 640 Nokomis Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 640 Nokomis Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 640 Nokomis Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 640 Nokomis Ct.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West End Station
206 N Green Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Brandemere
7013 Brandemere Ln
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Winston Factory Lofts
675 N Main St
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
50 West Fourth
50 W 4th St
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Burke Ridge Crossing
2112 Burke Meadows Rd
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Nissen Building Apartments
310 W 4th St
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Winston Factory Lofts II
675 North Main Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Link Apartments Brookstown
150 Peters Creek Pkwy
Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Similar Pages

Winston-Salem 1 BedroomsWinston-Salem 2 Bedrooms
Winston-Salem Apartments with ParkingWinston-Salem Dog Friendly Apartments
Winston-Salem Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCConcord, NCHigh Point, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCBurlington, NCCornelius, NC
Kernersville, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCDavidson, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Winston SalemArdmore
South Fork
Mount Tabor

Apartments Near Colleges

Forsyth Technical Community CollegeWake Forest University
University of North Carolina School of the ArtsWinston-Salem State University
Guilford College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity