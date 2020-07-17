256 West End Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Charming 2BR/ 2 bath home in the W End district. Rocking chair front porch. Original hardwood floors. Master BR features walk in closet, and private door leading to back porch. Master bathroom was updated in 2010 w stone and porcelain tile. Kitchen features cathedral window allowing natural light to flood in. Tons of cabinet and counter space. SS refrigerator. Marple kitchen island counter top. Washer/ dryer included. Gas heat. Dogs considered on a case by case basis. No cats. This home is a must see!