256 West End Boulevard
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

256 West End Boulevard

256 West End Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

256 West End Boulevard, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Crystal Towers

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Charming 2BR/ 2 bath home in the W End district. Rocking chair front porch. Original hardwood floors. Master BR features walk in closet, and private door leading to back porch. Master bathroom was updated in 2010 w stone and porcelain tile. Kitchen features cathedral window allowing natural light to flood in. Tons of cabinet and counter space. SS refrigerator. Marple kitchen island counter top. Washer/ dryer included. Gas heat. Dogs considered on a case by case basis. No cats. This home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

