/
/
/
Guilford Technical Community College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:58 AM
3 Apartments For Rent Near Guilford Technical Community College
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
11 Units Available
Millis and Main
4301 Millis Rd, Jamestown, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,033
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1340 sqft
One to three-bedroom apartments moments from the Jamestown Parkway. This pet-friendly community features a car washing station, fire pit, and sparkling pool. Units have luxury touches including wood floors.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Grandover
9 Claridge Ct
9 Claridge Court, Greensboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
5000 sqft
Executive home in the Grandover golfing community with 4 bedrooms, 3 full and 2 half baths, 3 car attached garage. Venetian plaster walls, spiral staircase and a soaring ceiling greet you upon entry. Custome details and finishes.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Adams Farm
5 Cedar Knoll Court
5 Cedar Knoll Court, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
5 Cedar Knoll Court Available 07/21/20 3 BR Cedar Valley Townhome, on Adams Farm cul-de-sac - Beautiful layout ready to welcome you home in the highly desired area of Adams Farm.