/
/
/
Wake Forest University
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:52 AM
23 Apartments For Rent Near Wake Forest University
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 04:42 AM
20 Units Available
Town and Country Estates
The Corners at Crystal Lake
2700 Reynolda Rd, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$646
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$882
834 sqft
This secluded community has two stocked fishing lakes, a clubhouse, swimming pool and dog park. It's also just seconds from the Reynolda Manor Shopping Center. Apartments are furnished and feature washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
10 Units Available
Brandemere
7013 Brandemere Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$725
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1052 sqft
Brandemere Apartment Homes offers a serene community lifestyle in the historic Bethabara Old Town neighborhood of northwest Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and within two miles of Wake Forest University.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 06:04 AM
10 Units Available
Northcliffe Forest
2030 Northcliffe Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$660
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
832 sqft
Surround yourself with fresh energy, high-tech amenities, and elevated style. Indulge in extraordinary amenities, relax in appealing social spaces, and cultivate your ideal life. A bold new life awaits you at ASHTON OAKS APARTMENTS.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Bethabara Point
1800 Bethabara Pointe Cir, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$655
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$795
1179 sqft
Here at Bethabara Pointe in Winston-Salem, we strive to provide you with the amenities you need in order to live a life of simple comfort.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 AM
7 Units Available
Windsor Estates
Hunt Club
103 Echo Glen Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$714
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$769
929 sqft
Hunt Club Apartments in Winston Salem offers one and two bedroom apartment homes.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Buena Vista
640 Nokomis Ct.
640 Nokomis Court Northwest, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3000 sqft
Available 08/09/20 Gem in Buena Vista - Property Id: 304135 Elegant 3000 s. f. home in Buena Vista, 3 BR, 2 1/2 Bath, short walk to prestigious Whitaker Elementary School, 5 minutes to Wake Forest Medical School and Forsyth Medical Ctr.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Brookwood
1461 Brookwood Dr
1461 Brookwood Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1456 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath house with 1 car garage and sunroom on large lot near Wake Forest University. NO SMOKERS. Pets considered on a case by case basis.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1012 Timberline Ridge Court
1012 Timberline Ridge Court, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1012 Timberline Ridge Court Available 09/01/20 DEACON RIDGE AT WFU! - Main level 2 bedroom condo with private patio overlooking wooded area! Tastefully decorated, stainless refrigerator, stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher, washer & dryer included.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:53 AM
1 Unit Available
Polo Acres
2306 Redbud Lane
2306 Redbud Lane, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$899
832 sqft
This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath home has a quaint and cozy charm and looking for a new resident to love it! Enjoy upgraded flooring, paint, new vinyl and carpet flooring, matching stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and plenty of beautiful back
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodberry Forest
231 Harmon Court
231 Harmon Court, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
One level living at its finest in this amazing contemporary home. This home sports vaulted ceilings in the living room, dining room, den, and master bedroom. Hardwoods in the living room and den, and new carpet in the bedrooms.
1 of 28
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Brookwood
302 Aspen Court
302 Aspen Court, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1152 sqft
302 Aspen Court Available 07/15/20 COMING SOON TO MAKE APPT. CLOSE TO AVAILABLE DATE LISTED! - COMING SOON TO LEASE/VIEW! Do not apply until you have viewed in person. Estimated date is AVAILABLE DATE only on our website RENTrrc.
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
714 Scholastic Court
714 Scholastic Court, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$925
Deacon Ridge at WFU! - Main level with secured, camera entrance plus separate private outside entrance. Great room with gas fireplace, entertainment center, palladium window, ceiling fan and built-ins. Bar from kitchen to great room.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Polo Acres
2311 REDBUD LANE
2311 Redbud Lane, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
2311 Redbud Ln-2BR/1BA-Polo Rd Area HOUSE!!! - 2BR/1BA, Living Room, S/R, W/D, Heat Pump & Central A/C, Refinished Hardwood Floors. $400.
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 06:53 AM
1 Unit Available
Greenway
2812 N Glenn Ave
2812 Glenn Avenue North, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$991
1460 sqft
This 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 1,460 sq ft bungalow style home has recently been updated with fresh paint, new carpeting and vinyl plank flooring. The kitchen features new appliances.
1 of 7
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
North Hills
425 Cody Circle
425 Cody Circle, Winston-Salem, NC
4 Bedrooms
$945
1248 sqft
Comfortable living in North Point! - Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home coming available soon! Features include range and refrigerator Gas heat and electric AC Pets allowed with fee, breed and size restrictions do apply Our office
1 of 11
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
623 Timberline Ridge Ln
623 Timberline Ridge Lane, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
Great condo close to Wake Forrest University - 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths Stove and Refrigerator Washer/Dryer Sorry no pets or smoking Our office hours are 8:30-5:00 Monday through Friday. We will be glad to answer any questions that you may have.
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
4656 Walcott St.
4656 Walcott Street, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$800
1125 sqft
Newly Renovated Ranch in Winston Salem! - Bight and cozy ranch-style home! Newly renovated with stylish flooring and luxury upgrades throughout! - Stainless steel fridge with bottom freezer - Bright kitchen - Tons of natural sunlight - Great front
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Town and Country Estates
2621 Wyman Road
2621 Wyman Road, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1350 sqft
Great little ranch near Wake Forest - Nice ranch convenient to shopping and WF University. 3 bedroom and 1.5 bath. Freshly painted and new carpet and vinyl flooring. No cats, 1 small dog allowed.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
3440 Triangle Dr., Apt. 511
3440 Triangle Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$750
1022 sqft
Lower Level Unit Olde North Village Apartments are conveniently located in the heart of Winston-Salem's Historic Bethabara neighborhood. Here you will enjoy living near excellent shopping centers, popular restaurants and great entertainment.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
3450 Triangle Dr., Apt. 622
3450 Triangle Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$750
1022 sqft
Upper Level Unit Olde North Village Apartments are conveniently located in the heart of Winston-Salem's Historic Bethabara neighborhood. Here you will enjoy living near excellent shopping centers, popular restaurants and great entertainment.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:53 AM
1 Unit Available
734 Scholastic Ct
734 Scholastic Court, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1169 sqft
New 3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=oNkeSxJ8bTm Upper level condo. Open floor plan - Vaulted ceiling, bright and sunny, Gas logs, office/study area off living room, walk or bike to WFU campus. Close to shopping, highways & downtown.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Greenway
2712 NW Greenway Avenue
2712 Greenway Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$895
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2712 NW Greenway Avenue in Winston-Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Retnuh Hills
222 motor rd - 7
222 Motor Rd, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$640
937 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 222 motor rd - 7 in Winston-Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!