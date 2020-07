Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym pool e-payments tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly bike storage cc payments internet access online portal playground

Unique to Wilmington, Barclay Place is a luxury Rental Village surrounded by shopping, fine restaurants, golf courses, and much more. Stunning floor plans, available in town homes, garden homes and cottages, featuring nine foot ceilings, garden nooks, and Palladian windows - all within walking distance to private clubhouse with fitness center, swimming pool, tennis court and walking trail. Come see for yourself what life is like at our luxury apartments in Wilmington NC.