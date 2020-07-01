All apartments in Wilmington
Location

1201 Columbus Circle, Wilmington, NC 28403

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1246BCC · Avail. Sep 6

$955

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 1214ACC · Avail. Aug 8

$970

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 1231DCC · Avail. Sep 6

$970

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chateau Terrace.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
e-payments
24hr maintenance
cc payments
internet access
online portal
Take A Virtual Tour Today!

From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home. Spacious apartments,landscaped grounds, a swimming pool and our dedicated staff create the lifestyle you are looking for. We are pet friendly and welcome dogs and cats. Wilmington NC shopping, golf and entertainment are all close at hand.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $29 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $115 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: breed restrictions
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chateau Terrace have any available units?
Chateau Terrace has 4 units available starting at $955 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Chateau Terrace have?
Some of Chateau Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chateau Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Chateau Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chateau Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Chateau Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Chateau Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Chateau Terrace offers parking.
Does Chateau Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Chateau Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Chateau Terrace have a pool?
Yes, Chateau Terrace has a pool.
Does Chateau Terrace have accessible units?
No, Chateau Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Chateau Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chateau Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does Chateau Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Chateau Terrace has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Chateau Terrace?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

