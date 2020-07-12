/
/
/
pine valley west
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
119 Apartments for rent in Pine Valley West, Wilmington, NC
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
The Preserve at Pine Valley
3314 Wickslow Rd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1220 sqft
CLICK HERE - Take a Virtual Tour of our Model Looking for convenience? Then look no further than The Preserve at Pine Valley Apartments in Wilmington, NC.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
24 Units Available
Element Barclay
1605 Barclay Point Blvd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1659 sqft
Luxury units adjacent to The Pointe at Barclay. The complex has a resort-style saltwater pool, a clubhouse and a dog park. Apartments have unique floor plans with ample storage space.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
6 Units Available
Barclay Place
2545 Croquet Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,215
974 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1566 sqft
Offering townhomes, garden homes, and cottages, this complex provides nine-foot ceilings, garden nooks, monitored intrusion alarm systems, and walking distance to local trails and putting greens.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
179 Longstreet Drive
179 Longstreet Drive, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Everything is NEW in this 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo at Valley Gate Villas in the prestigious Pine Valley area of Wilmington. All new Stainless appliances, paint, all new hardwoods and plenty of storage inside & out.
Results within 1 mile of Pine Valley West
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
$
6 Units Available
The Pines of Wilmington
1002 Mayflower Dr. #2-I, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$870
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1000 sqft
For those who set a standard of excellence in their lives, The Pines at Wilmington in Wilmington, NC, is ready to be that home.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
9 Units Available
Bellingham Park
1522 Cadfel Ct, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,064
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,451
1283 sqft
In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Residents enjoy communal bike storage, car wash area, parking and pool. Located near parks, dining and entertainment options.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
Crosswinds
1108 St. Andrews Drive, Salisbury, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
837 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1306 sqft
An indoor heated pool, clothes care center, and lavish green space at this community appeal to potential residents. The upscale apartments include private patios and recently renovated kitchens. Halyburton Park and Fulton Station are nearby.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
6 Units Available
Braxton Place
4191 Hearthside Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$939
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
878 sqft
Braxton Place welcomes you to a community full of comfort, charm, and style! Conveniently located in the heart of Wilmington, our residents enjoy all the simple pleasures the area has to offer.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
17 Units Available
One Midtown
2945 Midtown Way, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,135
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1380 sqft
One Midtown embodies the best Wilmington has to offer. With plantation-style architecture and craftsman-style details, the property pays homage to the grand, natural beauty of the area and celebrates Southern elegance at its finest.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4405 Jay Bird #204
4405 Jay Bird Circle, New Hanover County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1075 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo at The Gardens. - Great location! 2 bedrooms, 2 full bath condo with split bedroom floor plan. Open Living room, Kitchen with Dining area, large Master Bedroom with walk-in closet.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
138 Pine Cone Rd
138 Pine Cone Road, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
Lovely 2 Bedroom 1 bath Single Family Home with Detached 2 car garage - Available now! Lovely 2 Br 1 Ba Home on quiet side street with detached 2 car garage. Washer/Dryer Included! Hardwood Floors.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
327 Pinecliff Dr
327 Pinecliff Drive, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Pinecliff Dr 3 Bedroom 2 Bath / Amazing Home - Great location to everything! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with huge big back yard is move in ready. Hardwoods in the living and dining room. Tile floor in updated kitchen. Stainless appliances.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2807 Bloomfield Lane
2807 Bloomfiel Lane, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1155 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in wonderful central location, close to Hospital, Beaches and Shopping. Water, Sewer and Trash incl. in rent. W/D in unit. Community pool.
Results within 5 miles of Pine Valley West
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
116 Units Available
Woodlands Landing
3215 Midvale Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1667 sqft
NOW OPEN! We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
35 Units Available
Indy West Apartments
3960 Independence Boulevard, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,207
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1579 sqft
Enjoy elevated, coastal-inspired living every day at Indy West. Our vibrant community, luxurious amenities, and sublime location were designed with you in mind. This is what coming home feels like.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Canterbury Woods
2320 Canterwood Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$960
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1225 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments and townhomes with oversized closets, patios with decks, ceiling fans, and stainless steel appliances. Close to Sunset Park and Codington Elementary Schools.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
31 Units Available
Quad
734 N Macmillan Ave, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
681 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
990 sqft
Barely 10 minutes away from downtown Wilmington, bordering UNC-W campus. Air-conditioned homes with private patios and modern kitchens. Residents have access to a fitness center and a sparkling pool, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
21 Units Available
Mill Creek
414 Mill Creek Ct, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
857 sqft
A hammock garden, garage parking, and 24-hour fitness center are some of this community's amenities. The apartment homes are recently renovated and feature track lighting and large closets. University Centre and UNC Wilmington are nearby.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
6 Units Available
Birchwood Park
4395 Birchwood Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$809
647 sqft
Quietly nestled in the heart of Wilmington, Birchwood Park provides a convenient location with a tranquil atmosphere.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
8 Units Available
Tesla Park
4510 Tesla Park Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$875
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
934 sqft
Welcome to Tesla Park! Situated in a quaint environment, this location boasts close proximity to dining, a wide variety of local shopping, and an abundance of entertainment nearby.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
33 Units Available
Headwaters at Autumn Hall
612 Council St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,311
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,948
1293 sqft
Upscale apartments on the Cape Fear Coast. Walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community coffee bar, clubhouse and internet cafe available to all residents. Concierge service. Near Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
10 Units Available
The Shipyard of Wilmington
719 Galley Ln, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1380 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Shipyard of Wilmington in Wilmington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
34 North
603 Plum Nearly Ln, Wilmington, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
995 sqft
Just minutes from UNCW. Recently renovated apartments featuring lots of storage, updated appliances, and a patio or balcony. Top-notch landscaping, a pool, tennis court and volleyball court, and am on-site business center.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
6 Units Available
Village Green
820 N Macmillan Ave, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
804 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Highway 117. A modern community with hardwood floors, a patio or balcony, and in-unit washer/dryer hookups. On-site tennis court, pool and courtyard. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. 24-hour maintenance provided.