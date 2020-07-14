All apartments in Wilmington
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:25 AM

Village Green

820 N Macmillan Ave · (910) 218-9624
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

820 N Macmillan Ave, Wilmington, NC 28403
Winter Park & Piney Woods

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4805-09 · Avail. Aug 27

$915

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

Unit 4805-11 · Avail. Oct 8

$915

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

Unit 4807-04 · Avail. Sep 24

$915

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4809-07 · Avail. Aug 21

$970

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 804 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Village Green.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
dog park
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
parking
hot tub
Village Green Apartment Homes offers you the best of both worlds - outstanding one and two bedroom apartments along with a prime location.

Whether you are living alone, or sharing your space, our apartments offer impressive floor plans, designed with you in mind. Village Green apartments offer you the options you need to personalize the comforts and conveniences that you want in your home. We have a beautiful courtyard area that includes a grill picnic area, along with tennis courts, a salt water pool and horse shoe pit. We are a pet friendly community with ample space for leisurely walks.

At Village Green, you will enjoy the beauty of our community and neighborhood along with the convenience of an easy walk to shopping, restaurants and UNCW. Located only minutes away from the beach and downtown, our location offers you access to everything Wilmington has to offer.

When it comes time to make the big decision about your next home - be sure to contact us or stop by for a tour. We will be happy to answer all of your questions and help you discover all the comforts of Leasing a Lifestyle at Village Green Apartment Homes

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Village Green have any available units?
Village Green has 6 units available starting at $915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Village Green have?
Some of Village Green's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village Green currently offering any rent specials?
Village Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Village Green pet-friendly?
Yes, Village Green is pet friendly.
Does Village Green offer parking?
Yes, Village Green offers parking.
Does Village Green have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Village Green offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Village Green have a pool?
Yes, Village Green has a pool.
Does Village Green have accessible units?
No, Village Green does not have accessible units.
Does Village Green have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Village Green has units with dishwashers.
Does Village Green have units with air conditioning?
No, Village Green does not have units with air conditioning.
