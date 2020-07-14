Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard dog park on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly tennis court parking hot tub

Village Green Apartment Homes offers you the best of both worlds - outstanding one and two bedroom apartments along with a prime location.



Whether you are living alone, or sharing your space, our apartments offer impressive floor plans, designed with you in mind. Village Green apartments offer you the options you need to personalize the comforts and conveniences that you want in your home. We have a beautiful courtyard area that includes a grill picnic area, along with tennis courts, a salt water pool and horse shoe pit. We are a pet friendly community with ample space for leisurely walks.



At Village Green, you will enjoy the beauty of our community and neighborhood along with the convenience of an easy walk to shopping, restaurants and UNCW. Located only minutes away from the beach and downtown, our location offers you access to everything Wilmington has to offer.



When it comes time to make the big decision about your next home - be sure to contact us or stop by for a tour. We will be happy to answer all of your questions and help you discover all the comforts of Leasing a Lifestyle at Village Green Apartment Homes