518 N 2nd Street - 201

Stylish Downtown Wilmington Coastline Condo! Lovely two bedroom, two bath condo with off street parking. Condo offers nice size kitchen with natural lighting, and two full size bathrooms. Washer and Dryer provided. Great downtown location within walking distance to tons of restaurants and shopping. Inquire about garage availability. Garage is a separate monthly rental of $125.



Property Includes: Off Street Parking, Washer & Dryer



Directions: Take Market Street towards downtown Wilmington. Right onto N 3rd Street. Left onto Red Cross Street. Right onto N 2nd Street.



* accompanying photos are not of advertised unit