Wilmington, NC
518 N 2nd Street - 201
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:04 AM

518 N 2nd Street - 201

518 North 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

518 North 2nd Street, Wilmington, NC 28401
Downtown Wilmington

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stylish Downtown Wilmington Coastline Condo! Lovely two bedroom, two bath condo with off street parking. Condo offers nice size kitchen with natural lighting, and two full size bathrooms. Washer and Dryer provided. Great downtown location within walking distance to tons of restaurants and shopping. Inquire about garage availability. Garage is a separate monthly rental of $125.

Property Includes: Off Street Parking, Washer & Dryer

Directions: Take Market Street towards downtown Wilmington. Right onto N 3rd Street. Left onto Red Cross Street. Right onto N 2nd Street.

* accompanying photos are not of advertised unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 N 2nd Street - 201 have any available units?
518 N 2nd Street - 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wilmington, NC.
Is 518 N 2nd Street - 201 currently offering any rent specials?
518 N 2nd Street - 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 N 2nd Street - 201 pet-friendly?
No, 518 N 2nd Street - 201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmington.
Does 518 N 2nd Street - 201 offer parking?
Yes, 518 N 2nd Street - 201 offers parking.
Does 518 N 2nd Street - 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 518 N 2nd Street - 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 N 2nd Street - 201 have a pool?
No, 518 N 2nd Street - 201 does not have a pool.
Does 518 N 2nd Street - 201 have accessible units?
No, 518 N 2nd Street - 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 518 N 2nd Street - 201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 518 N 2nd Street - 201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 518 N 2nd Street - 201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 518 N 2nd Street - 201 does not have units with air conditioning.
