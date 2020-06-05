4925 Marlin Ct.

Amenities
EXCELLENT Location! Most importantly you are a short bike ride to UNCW campus, as well as plenty of popular shops and restaurants. Despite being centrally located, this community is quiet, and peaceful. Wrightsville Beach / Mayfaire, and downtown are only minutes away! The grounds and buildings are well maintained, and sure to impress all of your visitors. The home itself features…
Community features a pool, boat / trailer parking and a clubhouse! No undergrad students. No pets.
Water, sewer, trash, and basic cable included in rent!
Gorgeous black granite counters
Beautiful wood look floors
Track lighting
Huge kitchen with lots of cabinets
Glass top stove
Gorgeous tile floor
Premium plantation blinds
Updated fixtures & faucets
Classy chair rail trim
Gorgeous corner fireplace with wood surround
Ceiling fans throughout
Modern open floorplan
Huge privacy fenced & tree lined patio great for BBQ's
Outside storage closet / laundry room
Mature palm tree
Washer & dryer
