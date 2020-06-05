4925 Marlin Ct.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters cable included parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities cable included ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

EXCELLENT Location! Most importantly you are a short bike ride to UNCW campus, as well as plenty of popular shops and restaurants. Despite being centrally located, this community is quiet, and peaceful. Wrightsville Beach / Mayfaire, and downtown are only minutes away! The grounds and buildings are well maintained, and sure to impress all of your visitors. The home itself features…



Community features a pool, boat / trailer parking and a clubhouse! No undergrad students. No pets.



Water, sewer, trash, and basic cable included in rent!

Gorgeous black granite counters

Beautiful wood look floors

Track lighting

Huge kitchen with lots of cabinets

Glass top stove

Gorgeous tile floor

Premium plantation blinds

Updated fixtures & faucets

Classy chair rail trim

Gorgeous corner fireplace with wood surround

Ceiling fans throughout

Modern open floorplan

Huge privacy fenced & tree lined patio great for BBQ's

Outside storage closet / laundry room

Mature palm tree

Washer & dryer

Stonesthrow

.......................................

Rent@VictoryRealEstateInc.com

919.249.8555 – 910.447.9495

Victory Property Management

Please visit our site for additional photos, application info, showings, etc

VictoryRealEstateInc.com

.......................................

Sqft is approx and taken from the tax records, not measured. Rate and security deposit are usually, but not always based on 2 year occupancy, highly qualified tenant, and 30 day move in or less. Subject to change according to circum. We try to match competitor pricing so feel free to send them and we’ll consider each case. Equal opportunity housing provider.

Presented by MoveZen



Amenities: Pool, - Parking Lot for Boat/Trailer parking