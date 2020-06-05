All apartments in Wilmington
4925 Marlin Ct.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

4925 Marlin Ct.

4925 Marlin Court · (919) 296-1134
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4925 Marlin Court, Wilmington, NC 28403
Winter Park & Piney Woods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 15

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1472 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
cable included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
cable included
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
EXCELLENT Location! Most importantly you are a short bike ride to UNCW campus, as well as plenty of popular shops and restaurants. Despite being centrally located, this community is quiet, and peaceful. Wrightsville Beach / Mayfaire, and downtown are only minutes away! The grounds and buildings are well maintained, and sure to impress all of your visitors. The home itself features…

Community features a pool, boat / trailer parking and a clubhouse! No undergrad students. No pets.

Water, sewer, trash, and basic cable included in rent!
Gorgeous black granite counters
Beautiful wood look floors
Track lighting
Huge kitchen with lots of cabinets
Glass top stove
Gorgeous tile floor
Premium plantation blinds
Updated fixtures & faucets
Classy chair rail trim
Gorgeous corner fireplace with wood surround
Ceiling fans throughout
Modern open floorplan
Huge privacy fenced & tree lined patio great for BBQ's
Outside storage closet / laundry room
Mature palm tree
Washer & dryer
Stonesthrow
.......................................
Rent@VictoryRealEstateInc.com
919.249.8555 – 910.447.9495
Victory Property Management
Please visit our site for additional photos, application info, showings, etc
VictoryRealEstateInc.com
.......................................
Sqft is approx and taken from the tax records, not measured. Rate and security deposit are usually, but not always based on 2 year occupancy, highly qualified tenant, and 30 day move in or less. Subject to change according to circum. We try to match competitor pricing so feel free to send them and we’ll consider each case. Equal opportunity housing provider.
Presented by MoveZen

Amenities: Pool, - Parking Lot for Boat/Trailer parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4925 Marlin Ct. have any available units?
4925 Marlin Ct. has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4925 Marlin Ct. have?
Some of 4925 Marlin Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4925 Marlin Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
4925 Marlin Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4925 Marlin Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 4925 Marlin Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmington.
Does 4925 Marlin Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 4925 Marlin Ct. does offer parking.
Does 4925 Marlin Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4925 Marlin Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4925 Marlin Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 4925 Marlin Ct. has a pool.
Does 4925 Marlin Ct. have accessible units?
No, 4925 Marlin Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 4925 Marlin Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4925 Marlin Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4925 Marlin Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4925 Marlin Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
