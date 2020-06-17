All apartments in Wilmington
Wilmington, NC
4500 Crawdad Court - 4500 Crawdad
4500 Crawdad Court - 4500 Crawdad

4500 Crawldad Court · (910) 859-7238
Location

4500 Crawldad Court, Wilmington, NC 28405
Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4500 Crawdad Court - 4500 Crawdad · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1342 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
internet access
Fully Furnished Rental Available April 1st- 30, 60, 90, 120 Day or More Lease Available Until October 31st UTILITIES INCLUDED - *Lease options: 30 days, 60 days, 90 days, 120 days or more if needed. Occupancy only available between April 1st, 2020- October 31st, 2020.

In an effort to reduce person-person interaction as much as possible during the Coronavirus quarantine time, please feel free to view our video showing here: https://www.facebook.com/ILMultimatepropertymanagement/videos/234959714344594/

Fully furnished 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom townhome and 1,342sqft.
This property is located at the end of the community, and is a end unit ''no shared walls with neighbors''. Which gives a extra yard space on the side for activities. Open floor plan. Fenced back patio area.

UTILITIES INCLUDED! - Water, sewer, trash, internet, and television. Only electricity needs to be obtained by tenant.

No smoking.

No pets please.

Security deposit amount is subject to approval of tenant application(s).

This home is professionally managed by Ultimate Property Management. For any questions on this home, please call us at 910-859-7238 ext. 2
To schedule a time to view this home, please go here: https://showmojo.com/38a2579051/listings/mapsearch

Why rent with Ultimate Property Management? Each member of our team strives to ensure you receive a personable service and an easy transition into your new home. Once you are a resident with us, you have a suite of tools to make your rental experience the best it can be including: 24/7 maintenance team (yes, with real people!), options for online rent payments with auto-draft capabilities, online tenant portal, in-person move-out inspections with you, experienced, local and personable and here for all your rental needs!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5536133)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4500 Crawdad Court - 4500 Crawdad have any available units?
4500 Crawdad Court - 4500 Crawdad has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4500 Crawdad Court - 4500 Crawdad have?
Some of 4500 Crawdad Court - 4500 Crawdad's amenities include patio / balcony, 24hr maintenance, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4500 Crawdad Court - 4500 Crawdad currently offering any rent specials?
4500 Crawdad Court - 4500 Crawdad isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4500 Crawdad Court - 4500 Crawdad pet-friendly?
No, 4500 Crawdad Court - 4500 Crawdad is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmington.
Does 4500 Crawdad Court - 4500 Crawdad offer parking?
No, 4500 Crawdad Court - 4500 Crawdad does not offer parking.
Does 4500 Crawdad Court - 4500 Crawdad have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4500 Crawdad Court - 4500 Crawdad does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4500 Crawdad Court - 4500 Crawdad have a pool?
No, 4500 Crawdad Court - 4500 Crawdad does not have a pool.
Does 4500 Crawdad Court - 4500 Crawdad have accessible units?
No, 4500 Crawdad Court - 4500 Crawdad does not have accessible units.
Does 4500 Crawdad Court - 4500 Crawdad have units with dishwashers?
No, 4500 Crawdad Court - 4500 Crawdad does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4500 Crawdad Court - 4500 Crawdad have units with air conditioning?
No, 4500 Crawdad Court - 4500 Crawdad does not have units with air conditioning.
