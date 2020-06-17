4500 Crawdad Court - 4500 Crawdad

Amenities

Fully Furnished Rental Available April 1st- 30, 60, 90, 120 Day or More Lease Available Until October 31st UTILITIES INCLUDED - *Lease options: 30 days, 60 days, 90 days, 120 days or more if needed. Occupancy only available between April 1st, 2020- October 31st, 2020.



In an effort to reduce person-person interaction as much as possible during the Coronavirus quarantine time, please feel free to view our video showing here: https://www.facebook.com/ILMultimatepropertymanagement/videos/234959714344594/



Fully furnished 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom townhome and 1,342sqft.

This property is located at the end of the community, and is a end unit ''no shared walls with neighbors''. Which gives a extra yard space on the side for activities. Open floor plan. Fenced back patio area.



UTILITIES INCLUDED! - Water, sewer, trash, internet, and television. Only electricity needs to be obtained by tenant.



No smoking.



Security deposit amount is subject to approval of tenant application(s).



This home is professionally managed by Ultimate Property Management. For any questions on this home, please call us at 910-859-7238 ext. 2

To schedule a time to view this home, please go here: https://showmojo.com/38a2579051/listings/mapsearch



Why rent with Ultimate Property Management? Each member of our team strives to ensure you receive a personable service and an easy transition into your new home. Once you are a resident with us, you have a suite of tools to make your rental experience the best it can be including: 24/7 maintenance team (yes, with real people!), options for online rent payments with auto-draft capabilities, online tenant portal, in-person move-out inspections with you, experienced, local and personable and here for all your rental needs!



No Pets Allowed



