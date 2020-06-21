All apartments in Wilmington
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

419 Dock Street

419 Dock Street · No Longer Available
Location

419 Dock Street, Wilmington, NC 28401
Downtown Wilmington

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
419 Dock Street Available 07/01/20 Dock Street Bungalow - All Inclusive Executive Rental - Feast your eyes on this beautifully restored and modernized bungalow in historic downtown. This property is part of our luxury executive rental portfolio. That means it is all inclusive and maintenance free! That's right, it is fully furnished and all utilities (including internet) are included. Just bring your toothbrush. It is available as a short term rental and perfect for an extended vacation or a place to stay if you are waiting to close on your own place. This house has been fully renovated to maintain the character and charm of the property while also bringing it into the modern era. Restored original hardware, English locks, restored light fixtures, upgraded push button switches with dimmers, granite, stainless steel appliances, the features go on and on. You need to see it in person to appreciate the details. It even has off street parking! Don't miss it!

Application fees apply.

No pets.

No smoking.

Snipes Elementary
Williston Middle
New Hanover High

Office Hours & Showings:
M - F 9am - 5pm

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5839126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 Dock Street have any available units?
419 Dock Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wilmington, NC.
What amenities does 419 Dock Street have?
Some of 419 Dock Street's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 Dock Street currently offering any rent specials?
419 Dock Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 Dock Street pet-friendly?
No, 419 Dock Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmington.
Does 419 Dock Street offer parking?
Yes, 419 Dock Street does offer parking.
Does 419 Dock Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 Dock Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 Dock Street have a pool?
No, 419 Dock Street does not have a pool.
Does 419 Dock Street have accessible units?
No, 419 Dock Street does not have accessible units.
Does 419 Dock Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 419 Dock Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 419 Dock Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 419 Dock Street does not have units with air conditioning.
