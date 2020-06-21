Amenities

419 Dock Street Available 07/01/20 Dock Street Bungalow - All Inclusive Executive Rental - Feast your eyes on this beautifully restored and modernized bungalow in historic downtown. This property is part of our luxury executive rental portfolio. That means it is all inclusive and maintenance free! That's right, it is fully furnished and all utilities (including internet) are included. Just bring your toothbrush. It is available as a short term rental and perfect for an extended vacation or a place to stay if you are waiting to close on your own place. This house has been fully renovated to maintain the character and charm of the property while also bringing it into the modern era. Restored original hardware, English locks, restored light fixtures, upgraded push button switches with dimmers, granite, stainless steel appliances, the features go on and on. You need to see it in person to appreciate the details. It even has off street parking! Don't miss it!



Application fees apply.



No pets.



No smoking.



No Pets Allowed



