Amenities

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Everything is NEW in this 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo at Valley Gate Villas in the prestigious Pine Valley area of Wilmington. All new Stainless appliances, paint, all new hardwoods and plenty of storage inside & out. Convenient location close to the hospital, shopping, restaurants, and beautiful downtown. Pets negotiable with owner approval.