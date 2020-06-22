1703-b 41st Street Tara Court

Amenities
Tara Court - Town house - great location.
Immaculate - Freshly painted, new carpeting in all bedrooms & stairs, laminate floors in living areas, kitchen updated with granite counters and Subway tile, new light fixtures, lots of light in living room, 1 bedroom and bathroom downstairs and 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs, updated bathrooms, downstairs bathroom has walk in shower (no tub), closet with hook-ups, New blinds at all windows, designated parking spaces for 2 cars, small fenced patio with storage.
NO SMOKING
NO PETS
(RLNE5851991)