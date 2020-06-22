All apartments in Wilmington
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1703-b 41st Street Tara Court

1703 41st St · (910) 344-0467
Location

1703 41st St, Wilmington, NC 28403
Lincoln Forest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1703-b 41st Street Tara Court · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Tara Court - Town house - great location.

Immaculate - Freshly painted, new carpeting in all bedrooms & stairs, laminate floors in living areas, kitchen updated with granite counters and Subway tile, new light fixtures, lots of light in living room, 1 bedroom and bathroom downstairs and 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs, updated bathrooms, downstairs bathroom has walk in shower (no tub), closet with hook-ups, New blinds at all windows, designated parking spaces for 2 cars, small fenced patio with storage.

NO SMOKING
NO PETS

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5851991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1703-b 41st Street Tara Court have any available units?
1703-b 41st Street Tara Court has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1703-b 41st Street Tara Court have?
Some of 1703-b 41st Street Tara Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1703-b 41st Street Tara Court currently offering any rent specials?
1703-b 41st Street Tara Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1703-b 41st Street Tara Court pet-friendly?
No, 1703-b 41st Street Tara Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmington.
Does 1703-b 41st Street Tara Court offer parking?
Yes, 1703-b 41st Street Tara Court does offer parking.
Does 1703-b 41st Street Tara Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1703-b 41st Street Tara Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1703-b 41st Street Tara Court have a pool?
No, 1703-b 41st Street Tara Court does not have a pool.
Does 1703-b 41st Street Tara Court have accessible units?
No, 1703-b 41st Street Tara Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1703-b 41st Street Tara Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1703-b 41st Street Tara Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1703-b 41st Street Tara Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1703-b 41st Street Tara Court does not have units with air conditioning.
